weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-06 12:59:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-06 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong winds and blizzard conditions expected. An additional accumulation of up to an inch. Winds gusting up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Through 11 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/30 Sunday morning forecast

On this 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, we saw a spectacular day of weather, which was a stark contrast to what we saw that day.The tranquil weather will continue into the evening. Another cold night is in store, as clear skies will allow for very efficient cooling. Frost Advisories, as well as Freeze Warnings, are in effect for a good portion of the area.The city will see a low of 44, while many of the suburbs will drop into the 30s. Upper 20s are likely for our northernmost counties.Sunday will see temperatures rebounding nicely into the low and mid 60s areawide. It will be another beautiful and sunny day overall, but with a slight increase in clouds later in the day. Our high in the city will be 62. Clouds will continue to increase for Sunday night, as we see a low of 53. 
WWL-AMFM

Rain in the forecast for tomorrow

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
The Independent

Britons to be lashed with rain over weekend as temperatures fall

Britons are set to be lashed with rain over the weekend as temperatures turn colder.The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the south-east until 6am on Friday, meaning flooding is likely as well as damage to some buildings and structures from lightning strikes, transport delays, and power cuts.Up to 30-40 mm of rain could fall in the area, stretching from Weymouth to Canterbury in just a few hours overnight.Parts of the country will then see further rainfall during the day on Friday, which will start cold and frosty, before heavier, more widespread downpours over the weekend.📉 A chilly...
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC
27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

In Pictures: Fresh weather warnings as heavy rain causes travel disruption

Torrential downpours saw parts of London endure more than half-a-month’s rainfall in one night, leading to rush-hour travel disruption in parts of the South East of England.Some train and underground services were hit by cancellations and delays due to the heavy rainfall overnight into Thursday.And more disruption is expected, with new weather warnings issued for heavy showers and thunderstorms on Thursday evening.A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued from 8pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday for the south coast of England, with the Met Office saying flooding is likely as well as damage to some buildings and structures from lightning strikes, more transport delays, and possible short-term loss of power.A similar warning has been issued for south Wales and the South West of England from 3pm on Thursday until midnight. Read More Mouth cancer causes grow as cases skyrocket in UKZaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off from grid - follow liveBoE expected to confirm biggest interest rate hike in 33 years - live

