Mallard Creek football stifles Ardrey Kell with defense, advances to NCHSAA 2nd round

By Cameron Williams
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

In the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs the Mallard Creek Mavericks defeated the Ardrey Kell Knights 26-14 on the shoulders of their top-tier defense.

The Mavericks got off to a good start by securing two interceptions in the first quarter. Offensively, though, Mallard Creek sputtered a little. The Mavericks first score came on a 62-yard punt return. Their second would come from running back Jakhi Patton on a short rushing touchdown. Mallard Creek led 12-0 after the end of the first quarter.

Mallard Creek didn’t waste any time extending their lead, as Benjamin Black got loose for a touchdown reception making the Maverick’ advantage 20-0 after Tre Robinson ran in the two-point conversion. The Mavericks would go into halftime with the 20-point advantage after a defensive struggle the remainder of the first half.

In the second half, Ardrey Kell scored on a long touchdown strike to star receiver Brooks Stankavage, narrowing the gap to 20-7.

When it appeared the Knights were going to get the ball right back, the Mavericks converted a first down on a broken punt play that set the Mavericks up deep in the Knights territory. That resulted in a Mavericks score, extending the lead to 26-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ardrey Kell tacked on another seven points late in the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks get a rematch with conference foe Hough next week in the second round of the playoffs.

Charlotte Observer

