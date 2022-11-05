Mallard Creek football stifles Ardrey Kell with defense, advances to NCHSAA 2nd round

In the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs the Mallard Creek Mavericks defeated the Ardrey Kell Knights 26-14 on the shoulders of their top-tier defense.

The Mavericks got off to a good start by securing two interceptions in the first quarter. Offensively, though, Mallard Creek sputtered a little. The Mavericks first score came on a 62-yard punt return. Their second would come from running back Jakhi Patton on a short rushing touchdown. Mallard Creek led 12-0 after the end of the first quarter.

Mallard Creek didn’t waste any time extending their lead, as Benjamin Black got loose for a touchdown reception making the Maverick’ advantage 20-0 after Tre Robinson ran in the two-point conversion. The Mavericks would go into halftime with the 20-point advantage after a defensive struggle the remainder of the first half.

In the second half, Ardrey Kell scored on a long touchdown strike to star receiver Brooks Stankavage, narrowing the gap to 20-7.

When it appeared the Knights were going to get the ball right back, the Mavericks converted a first down on a broken punt play that set the Mavericks up deep in the Knights territory. That resulted in a Mavericks score, extending the lead to 26-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ardrey Kell tacked on another seven points late in the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks get a rematch with conference foe Hough next week in the second round of the playoffs.

PHOTOS: Ardrey Kell at Mallard Creek