Hudson, MA

Hudson tops Swampscott, sets up matchup of 9-0 teams with Dover-Sherborn

By Tim Dumas, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 2 days ago

HUDSON – Two long scoring plays broke the game open. But the second one required two takes.

Three minutes after Hudson’s Jake Attaway sprinted untouched for a 60-yard touchdown run, the sophomore quarterback flipped a deep pass that Brendan O’Brien hauled in for another score. But the play was called back due to an offensive penalty.

The five yards did not hurt the Hawks, who called the same play. This time, O’Brien was even more wide open as he caught Attaway’s pass and jogged into the end zone for a 62-yard touchdown en route to a 41-17 Division 5 first-round victory over defending state champion Swampscott at the Morgan Bowl.

“I’ve got amazing trust in our quarterback,” said O’Brien, who also caught a 15-yard TD pass late in the first quarter to put the Hawks up 7-3. “I knew it was coming back. It was a relief to get it back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yr3p2_0izSTMWB00

“It was good to go, so we thought we’d try it again,” said Hudson coach Dan McAnespie. “It was early in the down. If it was third down, I wouldn’t have done that. It worked out great for us.”

Hudson will host No. 8 Dover-Sherborn next weekend in the quarterfinals, a matchup of 9-0 teams.

“They’re a good opponent,” said senior defensive lineman Ryan Yates, who had 2 ½ sacks. “But I believe in us and we’ll get it done.”

Attaway threw three touchdown passes; both Caleb and Jacob Luz scored touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b07jQ_0izSTMWB00

What it means

Hudson improves to 9-0. The top-ranked Hawks host Dover-Sherborn, which defeated No. 9 Watertown, next weekend. Swampscott finishes 3-6.

By the numbers

The Hawks are 7-0 at home this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5UEe_0izSTMWB00

Unsung heroes

Garrett Giorgio and Yates. The Hawk teammates were in Swampscott’s backfield all night long.

“We game planned. We knew who to attack. We just needed to stay in our gaps. We knew what was coming and we were ready.”

“Our defense has been great all year. This was a big test for us. They were the defending champs. Everyone played great tonight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KiroM_0izSTMWB00

They said it

McAnespie: “We were in a game there for a little while,” the coach said, referring to falling behind 10-7 on a 36-yard halfback option pass from Chris Ferragamo to Elijah Burns. “The kids in the second half came out and played really hard.”

O’Brien: “We kept to ourselves. They were talking and we kept our mouths shut. We played our own game. We outclassed them, as coach said (in his post-game comments to the team).”

What’s next

The Hawks play a D-S team that has allowed just 61 points on the season and no more than 14 in a game.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” O’Brien said. It’s going to be a good game, I can tell you that. Discipline again. That’s what’s going to keep us in it.”

Tim Dumas is a multimedia journalist for the Daily News. He can be reached at tdumas@wickedlocal.com . Follow him on Twitter @TimDumas.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Hudson tops Swampscott, sets up matchup of 9-0 teams with Dover-Sherborn

