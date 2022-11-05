ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The first wives of Houston Astros baseball react to the World Series win

Kate Upton and Reagan Bregman were thrilled to experience the biggest win of the year at home in Houston. The wives of Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman talked to KPRC 2 sports anchor Randy McIlvoy about the championship, their nerves, and what it means for their families. See the interview in the video player above.
‘Kindness, southern hospitality, and warmth’: ‘Mattress Mack’ encourages Houstonians to welcome Phillies fans with open arms ahead of World Series

Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale wants Houstonians and Astros fans to show kindness to visitors as the World Series returns to Minute Maid Park Saturday. McIngvale posted a statement on the Gallery Furniture Facebook page, where he encouraged fans to show ‘southern hospitality and warmth’ to Phillies fans who may be in town to watch the World Series.
Houston holding World Series parade to celebrate Astros

HOUSTON — Thousands of Houston Astros fans are expected to line the streets of downtown Houston on Monday as the city celebrates the 2022 World Series champions with a parade. The parade will begin at 1 p.m ET and travel down Smith Street, beginning at the intersection with Preston...
The 2022 Astros don’t absolve the 2017 Astros of anything

When the Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal was exposed in 2019, team owner Jim Crane wanted to make sure everyone knew the championship wasn’t tainted. “Our opinion is that this didn’t impact the game,” Crane said. “We had a good team. We won the World Series and we’ll leave it at that.” Then-right fielder Josh Reddick chimed in with a similar sentiment: “I think it’s just a matter of, we’re still a good team and it wasn’t a necessary point of us winning. We still went out there and won ballgames on the road as well.”
