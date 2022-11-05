Read full article on original website
How Is Carlos Correa Feeling After Seeing Pena & The Astros' Success?
The first wives of Houston Astros baseball react to the World Series win
Kate Upton and Reagan Bregman were thrilled to experience the biggest win of the year at home in Houston. The wives of Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman talked to KPRC 2 sports anchor Randy McIlvoy about the championship, their nerves, and what it means for their families. See the interview in the video player above.
'He's such a legend, who (expletive) cares' | Kate Upton on Justin Verlander's elusive World Series win
HOUSTON — One of the storylines of this World Series was Astros’ ace Justin Verlander, and that elusive World Series win. For all that he’s accomplished in his career, this year's favorite to win the Cy Young Award and future Hall-of-Famer had never won a World Series game. That is, until this season.
Geoff Blum Reacts to Astros Winning the World Series
The great Geoff Blum joined the Astros 10th Inning Show in the early morning hours to talk about the Astros winning another World Series!
More 'Marry me, Jeremy' signs at Astros parade than Phillies' hits in World Series
When Houston turned out to celebrate the World Series victory, it seems there was plenty of love in the air! There were more "Marry me, Jeremy" signs than Phillies' hits in the World Series.
Houston jeweler Johnny Dang promises World Series grillz for Astros players
Bling in the ring and on the grillz! The Astros won’t only be taking home World Series rings, but also grills made by Johnny Dang.
‘Kindness, southern hospitality, and warmth’: ‘Mattress Mack’ encourages Houstonians to welcome Phillies fans with open arms ahead of World Series
Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale wants Houstonians and Astros fans to show kindness to visitors as the World Series returns to Minute Maid Park Saturday. McIngvale posted a statement on the Gallery Furniture Facebook page, where he encouraged fans to show ‘southern hospitality and warmth’ to Phillies fans who may be in town to watch the World Series.
Astros owner Jim Crane wants to keep Justin Verlander in Houston after the World Series
Not long after the Houston Astros secured the 2022 World Championship title Saturday, team owner Jim Crane candidly talked to KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy about winning after the cheating scandal, the impact Dusty Baker’s had on the team, the fans, and the first phone call he plans to make now that the World Series is done.
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
George Strait, Jim McIngvale to get World Series Game 6 started, roof to be closed
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are back in town for Game 6 of the World Series, as they look to close out the Phillies and claim their second World Series championship. And they’ll have some help to get the party started. Astros superfan Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale will...
Match-making Peña signs, H-town-rep shirts and more! View the best signs at the Astros parade
Some of the best signs at the parade depicted the love of Space City, and others were geared toward a VERY popular shortstop's hand in marriage
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Senator Ted Cruz Hit By Beer Can At Astros World Series Parade
1:43 PM PT -- Things went from bad to worse for Ted Cruz during the parade ... because after he had been booed and flipped off during the celebration -- he was then pelted by a beer can. Video from the parade route shows the empty drink made a beeline...
PHOTOS: George Strait Gets VIP Tour Before Houston Astros World Series Game
The Houston Astros made time for George Strait before the start of Saturday’s World Series game. Because when the king of country music is in the dugout, you roll out the red carpet. Check that, bright orange and blue. The Astros honored Strait, a Texan, by asking him to...
Top 6 most wanted: Houston Astros 2022 World Series Champions Gear
Thousands of Houston Astros fans lined up outside Academy stores across the city for a chance to get these hot new 2022 World Series Champions t-shirts and caps.
Expect massive crowds in already-busy downtown Houston for World Series Game 6
PACK YOUR PATIENCE: Aside from large World Series crowds, the International Quilt Festival is expected to bring 50,000 people downtown this weekend.
Houston holding World Series parade to celebrate Astros
HOUSTON — Thousands of Houston Astros fans are expected to line the streets of downtown Houston on Monday as the city celebrates the 2022 World Series champions with a parade. The parade will begin at 1 p.m ET and travel down Smith Street, beginning at the intersection with Preston...
The 2022 Astros don’t absolve the 2017 Astros of anything
When the Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal was exposed in 2019, team owner Jim Crane wanted to make sure everyone knew the championship wasn’t tainted. “Our opinion is that this didn’t impact the game,” Crane said. “We had a good team. We won the World Series and we’ll leave it at that.” Then-right fielder Josh Reddick chimed in with a similar sentiment: “I think it’s just a matter of, we’re still a good team and it wasn’t a necessary point of us winning. We still went out there and won ballgames on the road as well.”
