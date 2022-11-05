Read full article on original website
Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
Voting Chicago: Research explores what issues matter most to young voters
Millennials are the largest generation, according to Pew Research. This means their voting power is strong.
Chicago officials lay out Election Day security plans
The heightened concerns come two years after Donald Trump began falsely blaming widespread fraud for losing the presidency to Joe Biden — a claim that spawned conspiracy theories, fueled the riot at the U.S. Capitol and further polarized the political landscape.
Plans underway to protect voters casting ballots on Election Day
Special attention will be given to the protection of those casting their ballot in Chicago on Tuesday. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said that her office will be ensuring that there is no election fraud or irregularities.
NBC Chicago
What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More
With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
Kamala Harris to rally with Pritzker, Stratton on Sunday in Washington Park
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to campaign at a get-out-the-vote rally with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton on Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation, 5336 S. State St. There will be airport-style security at the event; backpacks...
President Biden in Illinois Friday ahead of midterms
CHICAGO — President Joe Biden will head to Chicago Friday to participate in a political reception ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. The president is heading to the Democratic stronghold amid signs that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive than expected reelection battles. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action […]
Chicago, suburban voter turnout on pace to match or exceed 2018
The Chicago Board of Elections said voter turnout in 2022 is on pace to match or exceed 2018, the last gubernatorial general election.
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
President Biden traveling to Chicago ahead of Election Day
CHICAGO - President Joe Biden will be in Chicago this weekend ahead to stump for Democrats ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Biden will travel to Chicago on Friday where he will participate in a "political reception," White House officials announced Thursday. He will also deliver remarks at an official event on Saturday but the location has not yet been disclosed.
With Tensions High Ahead of Tuesday's Election, Top Cop Says There's ‘No Threats Specific to Chicago'
With tensions high across the country ahead of the hotly contested midterms, Chicago officials gathered at a downtown polling place Friday and pledged to protect voters and poll workers while insisting there are no looming threats ahead of Election Day. The heightened concerns come two years after Donald Trump began...
Bailey rallies support in Grayslake
On one of the last warm evenings of the year, Republican senator and candidate for governor Darren Bailey completed his Illinois bus tour in Grayslake to encourage voter turnout as election day approaches. In just under an hour, Bailey and other speakers, including his running mate Stephanie Trussell, reminded a...
No town too small
It’s not often the governor of Illinois knocks on your front door. But such was the case Thursday afternoon in the 8800 block of Lyons Street in Hodgkins at the home of Joanna Filkins. Filkins’ house was one of a few Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited after delivering speech to...
Historic Damen Silos to be sold for $6.5 million
Governor JB Pritkzer has announced the sale of the historic Damen Silos as part of the governor’s plan to reduce operating expenses. Four bids came in with the minimum required bid at $3.25 million.
After Descent Into Alcoholism Cost Him City Council Seat, Proco Joe Moreno Aims For a Comeback
Former Chicago Ald. Proco Joe Moreno (1st) is talking openly about the alcohol-fueled downward spiral that cost him his City Council seat and nearly denied him his freedom. Moreno, 50, is trying to reclaim the job he lost to Ald. Daniel LaSpata after a self-destructive string of scandals that derailed his once-bright future.
Biden coming to Illinois to rally Dems ahead of Tuesday vote, Harris in Chicago on Sunday
CHICAGO - The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Joe Biden will stump in Illinois on Friday, ahead of Tuesday’s midterm balloting — likely in the Chicago area — and Vice President Kamala Harris hits Chicago on Sunday. Biden will lead a get-out-the vote rally for Gov....
Hinsdale hit by racist troll
* Spotted in Hinsdale by a canvasser earlier this week…. The phrase “It’s Okay To Be White” is a slogan popularized in late 2017 as a trolling campaign by members of the controversial discussion forum 4chan. The original idea behind the campaign was to choose an ostensibly innocuous and inoffensive slogan, put that slogan on fliers bereft of any other words or imagery, then place the fliers in public locations. Originators assumed that “liberals” would react negatively to such fliers and condemn them or take them down, thus “proving” that liberals did not even think it was “okay” to be white.
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
SAFE-T Act's Elimination of Cash Bail a Positive Development, Cook County's Chief Judge Says
Even though it is not on the ballot this November, the SAFE-T Act will still figure prominently in the 2022 midterm elections, and Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans is hoping to set the record straight on what the bill does, and does not, do. Evans, who has served in...
Early voting up in Illinois; Chicago slightly lagging behind
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois officials say early voting is up in the state. In-person early voting and mail-in balloting have been going on for weeks, and data shows the number of ballots cast before Election Day is running slightly ahead of the last midterm election in 2018 statewide. However, Chicago...
