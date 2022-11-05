ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More

With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

President Biden in Illinois Friday ahead of midterms

CHICAGO — President Joe Biden will head to Chicago Friday to participate in a political reception ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. The president is heading to the Democratic stronghold amid signs that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive than expected reelection battles. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

President Biden traveling to Chicago ahead of Election Day

CHICAGO - President Joe Biden will be in Chicago this weekend ahead to stump for Democrats ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Biden will travel to Chicago on Friday where he will participate in a "political reception," White House officials announced Thursday. He will also deliver remarks at an official event on Saturday but the location has not yet been disclosed.
CHICAGO, IL
columbiachronicle.com

Bailey rallies support in Grayslake

On one of the last warm evenings of the year, Republican senator and candidate for governor Darren Bailey completed his Illinois bus tour in Grayslake to encourage voter turnout as election day approaches. In just under an hour, Bailey and other speakers, including his running mate Stephanie Trussell, reminded a...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

No town too small

It’s not often the governor of Illinois knocks on your front door. But such was the case Thursday afternoon in the 8800 block of Lyons Street in Hodgkins at the home of Joanna Filkins. Filkins’ house was one of a few Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited after delivering speech to...
HODGKINS, IL
capitolfax.com

Hinsdale hit by racist troll

* Spotted in Hinsdale by a canvasser earlier this week…. The phrase “It’s Okay To Be White” is a slogan popularized in late 2017 as a trolling campaign by members of the controversial discussion forum 4chan. The original idea behind the campaign was to choose an ostensibly innocuous and inoffensive slogan, put that slogan on fliers bereft of any other words or imagery, then place the fliers in public locations. Originators assumed that “liberals” would react negatively to such fliers and condemn them or take them down, thus “proving” that liberals did not even think it was “okay” to be white.
HINSDALE, IL
