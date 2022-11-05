Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2025 GMC Sierra EV Elevation: Entry-Level Electric Pickup
GM revealed the GMC Sierra EV earlier this month. The all-electric pickup will be GMC’s volume player in the nascent, but rapidly-growing electric vehicle space, joining the Hummer EV models as well as the Chevy Silverado EV in GM’s EV expanding portfolio. Today, we’re taking a closer look...
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your 2022 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Transmission May Be Leaking
Some 2022 Chevy Tahoe and 2022 Chevy Suburban customers may notice a fluid leak from the rear of their vehicle’s transmission. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as well as what the dealer will do to fix it. According to a recent report from GM...
Jalopnik
Honda Can't Help the 2024 Prologue From Driving a Lot Like GM's Electric SUVs
Don’t expect the battery-electric 2024 Honda Prologue, built using General Motors’ Ultium architecture, to offer a driving experience appreciably different from that of GM EVs. That’s what Honda’s own top brass told the media at a recent roundtable about the upcoming SUV. Honda Senior Managing Executive...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Blazer Heated And Ventilated Seat Retrofit Under Way
Like a variety of different Chevy models, the 2022 Chevy Blazer was previously affected by a constraint on the crossover’s heated and ventilated seats. Now, however, dealerships have begun to contact 2022 Chevy Blazer owners affected by this constraint informing them that their vehicle is now available for a feature retrofit.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EV New York Correction Department Vehicle: Live Photo Gallery
The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV offer emissions-free driving, a practical crossover-like hatchback body style, and a small form factor, all of which make them great choices for fleet use, particularly in cities. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the Chevy Bolt EV that’s been done up in a New York Correction Department (NYCD) outfit.
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
gmauthority.com
First Production 2023 Corvette Z06 Rolls Off The Line
Fans eager to get their hands on the new 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 will be happy to know that the mid-engine super car is now in production at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky, with The General recently sharing an image of the first-ever production model fresh off the line.
gmauthority.com
GM Accepting More 2023 Corvette Z06 Orders
Demand for the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is high, but unfortunately, available supply for the mid-engine supercar has been low due to production constraints and supplier shortages. Luckily, it’s now looking like GM will be accepting new 2023 Corvette Z06 orders this month. Back in August, GM Authority reported...
gmauthority.com
Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023
Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Equinox Gets New Sterling Gray Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Equinox adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Harvest Bronze Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Gray Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate: Live Photo Gallery
The 2024 GMC Sierra HD range is getting a mid-cycle refresh that will include updates to the exterior, an overhauled interior, along with noteworthy powertrain and capability upgrades. With GMC having announced the 2024 Sierra HD in early October, we’re not taking a real-world look at the refreshed GMC Sierra 2500 HD in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
Here Is The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV’s Cargo Space
GM markets the 2022 GMC Hummer EV as the go-anywhere, do-it-all electric supertruck. Offering a compelling combination of cutting-edge technology, neck-snapping acceleration, and impressive off-road capability, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Hummer EV SUV certainly live up to expectations. However, despite all these stunning accolades, a majority of owners will most likely use the Hummer EV as a grocery getter as well. Today, we’re taking a look at how large the cargo area of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV will be.
gmauthority.com
GM Benchmarking Rolls-Royce Ghost: Photos
With the recent reveal of the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq, GM has positioned itself to move the Cadillac brand drastically upmarket. To this end, GM needs to understand its competition, and has now been spotted benchmarking a Rolls-Royce Ghost. GM Authority‘s photographers captured a Rolls-Royce Ghost – an ultra-luxurious sedan from...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado MD-Based 2023 EarthRoamer SX Debuts At SEMA 2022
Outdoor enthusiasts that love to get away while bringing all the comforts of home along for the ride may be interested in the new Chevy Silverado MD-based 2023 EarthRoamer SX overlander, which just debuted at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Given its Chevy Silverado 6500HD bones, it should...
gmauthority.com
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Colorado Towing Capacities
The 2023 Chevy Colorado is this first model year of the all-new mid-size pickup’s third-generation. This next-gen truck introduces revised exterior styling, a completely overhauled interior, and a new powertrain. Now, GM Authority is breaking down Chevy Colorado towing capacities. To begin, we’re going to review powertrain options. With...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT5 Sales Leap 269 Percent During Q3 2022
Cadillac CT5 sales increased in the United States and Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT5 deliveries totaled 2,991 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 269 percent compared to 811 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the...
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Chile Sales Up One Percent In September 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales increased one percent to 2,973 units in September 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data is available for vehicles that sell in lower volumes. Nevertheless, individual Chevy model sales performance (for models for which sales data is available) was as follows:
gmauthority.com
Arctic White 2023 Corvette Z06 Without Z07 Package: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a substantial amount of interest and a gigantic following since Chevy first revealed the high performance track weapon. Much of the interest has centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, since it’s the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Additionally, many fans, enthusiasts and observers have also been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and what we have for you here today is the C8 Z06 in the Arctic White hue.
gmauthority.com
2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Looks Slick In Silver
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup looks amazing in bone-stock factory spec, especially the range-topping Edition 1 model. However, for those customers that want something a little more custom, a new wrap seems like an obvious upgrade, and now, we’re checking out this particular Hummer EV sporting a new silver aesthetic.
