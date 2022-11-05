ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gmauthority.com

2025 GMC Sierra EV Elevation: Entry-Level Electric Pickup

GM revealed the GMC Sierra EV earlier this month. The all-electric pickup will be GMC’s volume player in the nascent, but rapidly-growing electric vehicle space, joining the Hummer EV models as well as the Chevy Silverado EV in GM’s EV expanding portfolio. Today, we’re taking a closer look...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jalopnik

Honda Can't Help the 2024 Prologue From Driving a Lot Like GM's Electric SUVs

Don’t expect the battery-electric 2024 Honda Prologue, built using General Motors’ Ultium architecture, to offer a driving experience appreciably different from that of GM EVs. That’s what Honda’s own top brass told the media at a recent roundtable about the upcoming SUV. Honda Senior Managing Executive...
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Blazer Heated And Ventilated Seat Retrofit Under Way

Like a variety of different Chevy models, the 2022 Chevy Blazer was previously affected by a constraint on the crossover’s heated and ventilated seats. Now, however, dealerships have begun to contact 2022 Chevy Blazer owners affected by this constraint informing them that their vehicle is now available for a feature retrofit.
gmauthority.com

Chevy Bolt EV New York Correction Department Vehicle: Live Photo Gallery

The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV offer emissions-free driving, a practical crossover-like hatchback body style, and a small form factor, all of which make them great choices for fleet use, particularly in cities. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the Chevy Bolt EV that’s been done up in a New York Correction Department (NYCD) outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes

General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
gmauthority.com

First Production 2023 Corvette Z06 Rolls Off The Line

Fans eager to get their hands on the new 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 will be happy to know that the mid-engine super car is now in production at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky, with The General recently sharing an image of the first-ever production model fresh off the line.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
gmauthority.com

GM Accepting More 2023 Corvette Z06 Orders

Demand for the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is high, but unfortunately, available supply for the mid-engine supercar has been low due to production constraints and supplier shortages. Luckily, it’s now looking like GM will be accepting new 2023 Corvette Z06 orders this month. Back in August, GM Authority reported...
gmauthority.com

Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023

Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Equinox Gets New Sterling Gray Metallic Color: First Look

The 2023 Chevy Equinox adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Harvest Bronze Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Gray Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
gmauthority.com

2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate: Live Photo Gallery

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD range is getting a mid-cycle refresh that will include updates to the exterior, an overhauled interior, along with noteworthy powertrain and capability upgrades. With GMC having announced the 2024 Sierra HD in early October, we’re not taking a real-world look at the refreshed GMC Sierra 2500 HD in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com

Here Is The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV’s Cargo Space

GM markets the 2022 GMC Hummer EV as the go-anywhere, do-it-all electric supertruck. Offering a compelling combination of cutting-edge technology, neck-snapping acceleration, and impressive off-road capability, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Hummer EV SUV certainly live up to expectations. However, despite all these stunning accolades, a majority of owners will most likely use the Hummer EV as a grocery getter as well. Today, we’re taking a look at how large the cargo area of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV will be.
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

GM Benchmarking Rolls-Royce Ghost: Photos

With the recent reveal of the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq, GM has positioned itself to move the Cadillac brand drastically upmarket. To this end, GM needs to understand its competition, and has now been spotted benchmarking a Rolls-Royce Ghost. GM Authority‘s photographers captured a Rolls-Royce Ghost – an ultra-luxurious sedan from...
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado MD-Based 2023 EarthRoamer SX Debuts At SEMA 2022

Outdoor enthusiasts that love to get away while bringing all the comforts of home along for the ride may be interested in the new Chevy Silverado MD-based 2023 EarthRoamer SX overlander, which just debuted at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Given its Chevy Silverado 6500HD bones, it should...
LAS VEGAS, NV
gmauthority.com

Here Are The 2023 Chevy Colorado Towing Capacities

The 2023 Chevy Colorado is this first model year of the all-new mid-size pickup’s third-generation. This next-gen truck introduces revised exterior styling, a completely overhauled interior, and a new powertrain. Now, GM Authority is breaking down Chevy Colorado towing capacities. To begin, we’re going to review powertrain options. With...
COLORADO STATE
gmauthority.com

Cadillac CT5 Sales Leap 269 Percent During Q3 2022

Cadillac CT5 sales increased in the United States and Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT5 deliveries totaled 2,991 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 269 percent compared to 811 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Chile Sales Up One Percent In September 2022

Chevrolet Chile sales increased one percent to 2,973 units in September 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data is available for vehicles that sell in lower volumes. Nevertheless, individual Chevy model sales performance (for models for which sales data is available) was as follows:
COLORADO STATE
gmauthority.com

Arctic White 2023 Corvette Z06 Without Z07 Package: Live Photo Gallery

The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a substantial amount of interest and a gigantic following since Chevy first revealed the high performance track weapon. Much of the interest has centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, since it’s the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Additionally, many fans, enthusiasts and observers have also been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and what we have for you here today is the C8 Z06 in the Arctic White hue.
KENTUCKY STATE
gmauthority.com

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Looks Slick In Silver

The GMC Hummer EV Pickup looks amazing in bone-stock factory spec, especially the range-topping Edition 1 model. However, for those customers that want something a little more custom, a new wrap seems like an obvious upgrade, and now, we’re checking out this particular Hummer EV sporting a new silver aesthetic.
MICHIGAN STATE

