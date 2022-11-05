ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Human remains found near Grafton Road in Mon County

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

Editor’s Note: More information has been released since this story was published. Click here to read the latest.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that human remains were found on Friday.

According to a press release from Sheriff Perry Palmer, deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road due to human remains being found.

6-vehicle wreck causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton District Volunteer Fire Department and Monongalia EMS all responded and detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

According to the release, the remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston to be identified and for autopsy.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

