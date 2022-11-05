ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Chamber celebrates 75 years with Broadway performance

By Amy Cockerham
 2 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Chamber is celebrating a big milestone, 75 years of supporting local businesses and citizens.

“We add to the economy, we build our quality of life and support the business community serving as the voice of business,” Bob Feagins with the Kingsport Chamber said. “75 years is quite the milestone and we’re very happy to celebrate it here tonight with this wonderful performance.”

The chamber hosted a performance Friday evening at the MeadowView Marriott called ‘From Broadway to Hollywood,’ which featured three world-acclaimed Broadway stars.

The show also featured the Symphony of the Mountains and the Dobyns-Bennett High School Chamber Choir.

