Athens Steel Building Corporation damaged in possible tornado

ATHENS, Texas ( KETK ) — As storms moved through East Texas, some places in the Athens area were severely damaged.

Extensive damage was reported at the Athens Steel Building Corporation at 900 Northeast Loop 7. Trees have also fallen in the area near the building as well as on County Road 3718, officials told KETK news.

As of this writing, the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed that a tornado touched down in Athens.

Photo courtesy: Jame Sealey

Photo courtesy: Jame Sealey

Photo courtesy: Jame Sealey

Photo courtesy: Jame Sealey

