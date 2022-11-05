Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Convoy Crestview blanks Hicksville in shutout performance
Convoy Crestview unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Hicksville in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 27, Hicksville squared off with West Unity Hilltop in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick
MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney nets nifty victory over Creston Norwayne
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney showed its poise to outlast a game Creston Norwayne squad for a 24-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney opened with a 3-0 advantage over Creston Norwayne through the first quarter.
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
richlandsource.com
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: West Portsmouth Portsmouth West stymies Gahanna Columbus Academy
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. West Portsmouth West proved that in blanking Gahanna Columbus Academy 21-0 during this Ohio football game. West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gahanna Columbus Academy through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Jackson delivers smashing punch to stump Granville
The force was strong for Jackson as it pierced Granville during Friday's 41-7 thumping in Ohio high school football on November 4. Jackson darted in front of Granville 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Maria Stein Marion Local blanks West Liberty-Salem in shutout performance
Maria Stein Marion Local's defense was a brick wall that stopped West Liberty-Salem cold, resulting in a 56-0 victory in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Maria Stein Marion Local stormed in front of West Liberty-Salem 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Cubs, Eagles & Cougars all advance to Sweet 16 of Ohio prep football playoffs
MANSFIELD -- This regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio was compiled by Lede Ai, and artificial intelligence tool utilizing data collected by the Scorestream app. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from...
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: New Albany pushes past Powell Olentangy Liberty
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for New Albany as it controlled Powell Olentangy Liberty's offense 1-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on November 5. New Albany struck in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 1-0 to begin the second half.
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Upper Arlington hands Westerville Central a shutout
Upper Arlington sent Westerville Central home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 31-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Westerville Central played in a 42-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville prevails over Marysville
Dayton Centerville painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Marysville's defense for a 42-21 win in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The first quarter gave Dayton Centerville a 3-0 lead over Marysville.
richlandsource.com
Climbing out of a hole: Coldwater overcomes Huron
After getting off to a slow start, Coldwater found its fuel late to propel past Huron in a 14-3 victory during this Ohio football game. Huron started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Coldwater at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Bloom-Carroll overcomes Dresden Tri-Valley
Dresden Tri-Valley was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Bloom-Carroll prevailed 20-7 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Bloom-Carroll darted in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Shelby's Gonzales takes fourth at state, Lady Lex finishes third in team standings
OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall in the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: West Holmes dominates St. Marys in convincing showing
West Holmes raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-21 win over St. Marys in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, West Holmes and St. Marys fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
Comments / 0