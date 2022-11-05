ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Convoy Crestview blanks Hicksville in shutout performance

Convoy Crestview unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Hicksville in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 27, Hicksville squared off with West Unity Hilltop in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
HICKSVILLE, OH
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley

Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MENTOR, OH
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick

MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover

A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern

Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
Dayton Centerville prevails over Marysville

Dayton Centerville painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Marysville's defense for a 42-21 win in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The first quarter gave Dayton Centerville a 3-0 lead over Marysville.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Climbing out of a hole: Coldwater overcomes Huron

After getting off to a slow start, Coldwater found its fuel late to propel past Huron in a 14-3 victory during this Ohio football game. Huron started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Coldwater at the end of the first quarter.
COLDWATER, OH
Shelby's Gonzales takes fourth at state, Lady Lex finishes third in team standings

OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall in the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.
SHELBY, OH

