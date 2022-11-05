Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Overwintering honey bees in the Badger State
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As we get deeper into the fall season and cold snaps begin to settle in, insects start scurrying for warmth especially when it comes to our honey making friends, the bees. Honey bees begin preparing for a Midwest winter as early as July. “July is the time...
wpr.org
Wisconsin veterinarian offers financial advice for pet owners
Whether toys, food or vet care, pet owners are feeling the burden of rising costs. Dog owners pay upwards of $400 in annual routine medical care and prevention while cat owners pay about $300 each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty. In September, the...
nbc15.com
Bird flu found in Marathon, Waukesha counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strains of bird influenza have been found in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Birds were found with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in both counties, and the DATCP has depopulated the birds...
nbc15.com
Vintage flea market features 40 vendors from across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forty vintage vendors filled the halls of Garver Feed Mill this weekend for the Biannual Midwest Vintage Flea Market. The event, hosted by Madison-based vintage clothing store ‘Good Style Shop,’ features a wide array of vintage clothing from the 20th century all the way to the turn of the last century, organizers said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Books distributed: 'Our gift to our customers'
MILWAUKEE - The We Energies Holiday Cookie Book continues a tradition like no other, returning for its 94th year Saturday, Nov. 5. Dorothy Bringe, a baker, and her granddaughter, Lily, made a recipe that made it into the book on their first try. "I thought ‘What were the chances of...
wortfm.org
City Considers Changes to Dog-Free Madison Parks
Since it was first drafted in 1973, the City of Madison’s strict dog ordinances have been revised several times to loosen the legal leash on where dogs are allowed in public spaces. Next Wednesday, the Board of Park Commissioners will decide whether to preserve the status quo on a...
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
nbc15.com
Inaugural Coda Fest emerges as coming together out of COVID celebration
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One Madison music staple is bringing jazz music to Willy Street this November in a big way. Café Coda will host its inaugural Coda Fest, a festival that consists of five days and nights brimming with talent from jazz artists who have performed around the world.
nbc15.com
Share Your Holidays: Give at your grocer
Share Your Holidays: Give at your grocer
nbc15.com
Coda Fest is coming to Willy St. Nov. 16-20
Coda Fest is coming to Willy St. Nov. 16-20
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
nbc15.com
Watertown community celebrates the life of John Heninger
Watertown community celebrates the life of John Heninger
nbc15.com
Madison student shares story to inspire organ donation
Madison student shares story to inspire organ donation
nbc15.com
Girls on the Run South Central Wis. holds 5K, celebrates record-breaking fall season
Girls on the Run South Central Wis. holds 5K, celebrates record-breaking fall season
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
nbc15.com
Big temperature changes coming up
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Finally, the rain is gone and we’re waking up to some calmer conditions on Sunday. Winds will remain on the breezy side today, with gusts up to 30 mph but not nearly as windy as what we experienced yesterday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mainly overcast skies during the morning becoming partly cloudy in the late afternoon.
Former News 3 Now reporter Adam Duxter to be included in Halderson episode of 48 Hours
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night on News 3 Now, a twisted and disturbing story that happened right here in southern Wisconsin gets a national audience. The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths, will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. RELATED: Halderson case to be featured on...
nbc15.com
Curl up with a book by a local female author!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weather may make you want to curl up and read a book. But did you know that Madison has a number of award-winning female authors?. BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace sat down with NBC15 on Friday in conjunction with the release of BRAVA’s final issue of the year to share some fun tid-bits for book lovers.
