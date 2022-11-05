Read full article on original website
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
Video Of Kate Upton, Phillies Fan Went Viral This Week
Superstar model Kate Upton is an unabashed supporter of her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. During the Astros' Game 5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Upton showed that support in the form of an interaction with a Philly fan. She threw up the double bird as the fan turned...
‘Mattress Mack’ to throw out 1st pitch at Game 6 of World Series in Houston
Gallery Furniture founder Jim McIngvale, known affectionately as "Mattress Mack," is an icon in the Houston community and it was confirmed Friday night that he would indeed throw out the first pitch before Game 6 of the World Series between the Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.
KHOU
George Strait, Jim McIngvale to get World Series Game 6 started, roof to be closed
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are back in town for Game 6 of the World Series, as they look to close out the Phillies and claim their second World Series championship. And they’ll have some help to get the party started. Astros superfan Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale will...
Click2Houston.com
‘Kindness, southern hospitality, and warmth’: ‘Mattress Mack’ encourages Houstonians to welcome Phillies fans with open arms ahead of World Series
Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale wants Houstonians and Astros fans to show kindness to visitors as the World Series returns to Minute Maid Park Saturday. McIngvale posted a statement on the Gallery Furniture Facebook page, where he encouraged fans to show ‘southern hospitality and warmth’ to Phillies fans who may be in town to watch the World Series.
Click2Houston.com
‘Mattress Mack’ to deliver first pitch in World Series Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – After an electrifying and eventful week in Philadelphia, our hometown Astros have returned home in hopes to clinch another World Series title. The series is currently 3-2 with Astros leading. If the Astros win Game 6, they will win their second World Series title in franchise history.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Best Houston Astros’ fans signs of the night - Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros took on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night and we are there capturing all the fun from the stands and around the ballpark. It was clear from minute one at Minute Maid that Houston got out its markers and paints and got really creative. Here are some of the best signs we found throughout the park.
George Strait Pals Around With Houston Astros, Gives ‘Play Ball’ Call Before Game 6 [Watch]
The Houston Astros had a country mega-star in their corner before their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday (Nov. 5): George Strait stopped by before the game, and even stuck around to give the traditional "Play Ball" call. The legendary country singer made a stop at Minute Maid Park...
Click2Houston.com
CHAMPS: Houston Astros to host championship party for fans at Minute Maid Park following World Series victory
HOUSTON – HOUSTON, it’s time to party y’all. After the Houston Astros secured their second World Series title since 2017, the celebrations are not over. The Houston Astros will host a World Series Championship Party at Minute Maid Park outside Union Station Team Store on Sunday. The party will include several unique photo-ops, food trucks, activities for kids of all ages, and much more.
Houston Chronicle
The architect of the Astros is gone. His imprint remains.
HOUSTON — The finish line for the World Series is Minute Maid Park, where the Houston Astros have celebrated pennants and raised a championship banner. It is also where they once operated a sign-stealing scheme that, for some, will always cast suspicion on their enduring supremacy. Jeff Luhnow, their...
Expect massive crowds in already-busy downtown Houston for World Series Game 6
PACK YOUR PATIENCE: Aside from large World Series crowds, the International Quilt Festival is expected to bring 50,000 people downtown this weekend.
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Click2Houston.com
Astros owner Jim Crane wants to keep Justin Verlander in Houston after the World Series
Not long after the Houston Astros secured the 2022 World Championship title Saturday, team owner Jim Crane candidly talked to KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy about winning after the cheating scandal, the impact Dusty Baker’s had on the team, the fans, and the first phone call he plans to make now that the World Series is done.
Top 6 most wanted: Houston Astros 2022 World Series Champions Gear
Thousands of Houston Astros fans lined up outside Academy stores across the city for a chance to get these hot new 2022 World Series Champions t-shirts and caps.
Pirates, Nats, A’s have best odds in Dec 6 MLB draft lottery
LAS VEGAS — Major League Baseball’s first amateur draft lottery will take place on Dec. 6 at the winter meetings in San Diego, determining the top six picks next summer. Under the agreement in March ending the 99-day lockout, the lottery includes teams that failed to reach the postseason and didn’t forfeit their first-round pick, such as for signing a qualified free agent.
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Park
After the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, fans took to the streets to celebrate the Houston Astros winning the world championship. Houston Astros fans of all ages celebrated in the streets outside Minute Maid Park. Drivers honked their horns, while their passengers (both kids and adults alike) screamed out the windows and sunroofs with excitement after learning the Astros had secured the 2022 World Series title.
