Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
CBS Sports
Jets vs. Bills score: Live updates, game tracker, stats, highlights, analysis for Week 9 AFC East game
All season, the Bills have largely managed to overcome their penchant for committing turnovers. That was again the case during the first half of Sunday's game against the Jets. After throwing an interception on the Bills' first drive, quarterback Josh Allen masked the issue by rushing for two touchdowns as Buffalo took a 14-10 lead at intermission.
Saints final injury report for MNF vs Ravens
Week 9 for the Saints has 3 players listed as out, while wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable. Corner Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), RB Mark Ingram (knee) and LB Chase Hansen are the guys definitely not be playing.
Cowboys vs. Packers Trades: DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Claypool, Brandin Cooks - How 'Aggressive' & 'Serious'?
If Dallas and Green Bay didn't think to look under every trade stone for a receiver, then no matter what "sources'' claim, the Cowboys and Packers were not "aggressive'' and "serious'' enough.
Odell Beckham Jr. & More: Cowboys Talk Signing with TY Hilton and Will Fuller?
What if Odell Beckham Jr. is not the only free agent wide receiver the Cowboys are keeping in contact with?
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches all five targets
Jones recorded five receptions on five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders. Jones remained in his typical role behind Christian Kirk in priority for targets. However, he made the most of his opportunities, and the highlight of his day came on a 22-yard reception early in the second quarter to push the Jaguars into Raiders territory. Jones hasn't been spectacular this season, but he does have at least 40 receiving yards in five of his seven games.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Not playing once again
Jackson (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears. Jackson was designated to return from IR on Tuesday and failed to practice both Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday with ankle and calf injuries. However, the 23-year-old was ultimately ruled inactive for an eighth straight week, and his next shot to suit up comes next Sunday versus the Browns.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
Dallas Cowboys interest in adding a wide receiver: A look at 3 options
The Dallas Cowboys currently find themselves at 6-2 on their bye week before starting a second half stretch that begins
Yardbarker
Browns Fans Have A Deshaun Watson Countdown In Place
For some Cleveland Browns ‘ fans, they are waiting to see Deshaun Watson make his debut with the team. With Watson set to make his return on December 4th, one fan has started a countdown. So who is this fan with this Deshaun Watson countdown in place?. Nick Pedone...
CBS Sports
Lil Wayne declares Packers dead after fifth straight loss: 'We should've gotten rid of' Aaron Rodgers
Sunday proved the Packers don't need anyone to identify them as a bad team; after losing 15-6 to the previously 1-6 Lions, who entered Week 9 with the NFL's worst defense yet still managed to befuddle reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay's performance spoke for itself. But that didn't stop even the Packers' celebrity faithful from declaring them dead after a fifth straight defeat. Perhaps speaking on behalf of Cheeseheads worldwide, Lil Wayne took to Twitter in the wake of Sunday's loss, explicitly burying the 2022 Packers after nine games and, not only that, but suggesting Rodgers should've long since been traded.
CBS Sports
Tajae Sharpe: Signs with 49ers' practice squad
Sharpe was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Sharpe worked out for the 49ers last week and will now join the team's practice unit. The wide receiver caught 25 passes for 230 yards while appearing in 15 games with the Falcons last season and has yet to appear in a contest in 2022. Sharpe will provide San Francisco with an additional depth option on offense and could even get elevated for Week 10 versus the Chargers if Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is held out again.
CBS Sports
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Dealing with high-ankle sprain
Rousseau sustained a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 20-17 loss at the Jets and is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rousseau missed the second half of Buffalo's loss in Week 9 with the injury, and he's now in jeopardy of missing multiple games as he recovers. The sophomore first-rounder was on pace for a 12-sack season headed into Sunday's game, but until he's ready to return, A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson should see increased reps.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return Sunday
Franks has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a calf injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks suffered a calf injury during the first half of Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and won't return for the remainder of the game as a result. Fellow tight ends Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt are slated to handle most of the tight end reps for the rest of the afternoon.
CBS Sports
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Ruled out of Sunday's game
Doubs (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game in Detroit. Doubs went down on the Packers' first play from scrimmage at the end of an 18-yard catch, hobbling to the sideline, having his right ankle examined and getting carted to the locker room afterward. With no chance to reenter this Week 9 contest, the offense will be down to Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers
Browns GM Andrew Berry is confident that Deshaun Watson will be prepared for his first appearance in Week 13 but that they won’t ask him to entirely carry their offense. “We spent a lot of time with Deshaun in the spring in camp and banked a lot of good reps during the time,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That being said, like I don’t think that our approach isn’t to, really any quarterback, but you know, certainly with the time that Deshaun has had off to expect him to shoulder everything. That’s not necessarily how the team is designed or, you know put together. I don’t know that that would be a fair ask for any quarterback. In a couple weeks, we’ll be in that world where we’re getting him ready to play and we’ll handle it appropriately.”
FOX Sports
Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move...
WATCH: Mike McDaniel reveals hilarious in-game moment with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears 35-32 in Week 9 inside Soldier Field. However, Justin Fields did explode on the Dolphin’s defense with an NFL regular season record for quarterback rushing yards with 178. There even reached a point where Fields ran out on the Miami sideline and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel comically asked him to stop scrambling. On Monday, McDaniel kept the bit going when asked about the moment with Fields.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Nelson Agholor: Records 21 snaps Sunday
Agholor was on the field for 21 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Colts, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Agholor, who wasn't targeted in the contest, was out-snapped Sunday by Jakobi Meyers (51), Kendrick Bourne (48) and Tyquan Thornton (42). With just one catch in his last four games, Agholor doesn't currently merit fantasy lineup consideration.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
