CJ Carr, Notre Dame's elite quarterback pledge, throws no-look touchdown pass

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish struck gold early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, picking up the commitment of Saline High School (Michigan) junior quarterback CJ Carr.

Rated the nation's No. 4 signal-caller, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound passer chose the Fighting Irish over offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin and others.

On Friday night, Carr gave Notre Dame fans something to get excited about - a glimpse into the future, throwing a stunning no-look touchdown pass in a playoff contest:

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 3, while Carr's 2024 class is rated No. 2 and already consists of six pledges.

