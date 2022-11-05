ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley County, MT

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Golden Valley, Judith Gap by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-07 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-08 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills; Southern Wheatland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 and 4 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening and Tuesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will continue throughout the rest of the week as well.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Musselshell, Northern Carbon, Southwestern Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-07 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-08 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Musselshell; Northern Carbon; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Musselshell, Northern Carbon, and Southwestern Yellowstone. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Slick road conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will continue throughout the rest of the week as well.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Cascade County below 5000ft; East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Northern Blaine County; Northern High Plains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County Another period of moderate snowfall this afternoon Scattered snow showers will continue through early afternoon for areas mostly along and north of Interstate 90. However, a period of moderate snowfall is expected for about 1 to 2 hours this afternoon as a stronger area of snowfall moves through the region. Additional snowfall of around 1 or 2 inches is possible as this band of snow moves through. Those traveling this afternoon should be alert for quickly falling visibility and changing road conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT

