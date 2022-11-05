Effective: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Cascade County below 5000ft; East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Northern Blaine County; Northern High Plains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County Another period of moderate snowfall this afternoon Scattered snow showers will continue through early afternoon for areas mostly along and north of Interstate 90. However, a period of moderate snowfall is expected for about 1 to 2 hours this afternoon as a stronger area of snowfall moves through the region. Additional snowfall of around 1 or 2 inches is possible as this band of snow moves through. Those traveling this afternoon should be alert for quickly falling visibility and changing road conditions.

