Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Golden Valley, Judith Gap by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-08 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills; Southern Wheatland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 and 4 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening and Tuesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will continue throughout the rest of the week as well.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Musselshell, Northern Carbon, Southwestern Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-08 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Musselshell; Northern Carbon; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Musselshell, Northern Carbon, and Southwestern Yellowstone. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Slick road conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will continue throughout the rest of the week as well.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Cascade County below 5000ft; East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Northern Blaine County; Northern High Plains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County Another period of moderate snowfall this afternoon Scattered snow showers will continue through early afternoon for areas mostly along and north of Interstate 90. However, a period of moderate snowfall is expected for about 1 to 2 hours this afternoon as a stronger area of snowfall moves through the region. Additional snowfall of around 1 or 2 inches is possible as this band of snow moves through. Those traveling this afternoon should be alert for quickly falling visibility and changing road conditions.
