Read full article on original website
Related
Nike suspends partnership with Kyrie Irving
Nike paused its partnership with Kyrie Irving on Friday after a week in which the Brooklyn Nets star became embroiled
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says The End Is Near For Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Since arriving in Brooklyn, it has been one story after another for Kyrie Irving and his co-star, Kevin Durant. From the ugly James Harden experiment to this summer's trade fiasco, the Nets have been mired in chaos and dysfunction for years on end. All of it has led up to...
The Game Upset With Nike for Dropping Kyrie Irving
The Game is not happy with how corporate America is treating Kyrie Irving. The Compton rhymer is upset with Nike for dropping Kyrie in the fallout of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary. On Friday (Nov. 4), The Shade Room published a blog post on their Instagram page containing ESPN's...
Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Amid Controversy Over Highlighting Antisemitic Movie – Update
UPDATED with latest: Nike on Friday night became the latest company to distance itself from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, saying it will “suspend our relationship” with the all-star guard. The shoe brand also said it would not move forward with launching its latest line of Irving-branded shoe, the Kyrie 8. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said in a statement this evening, per the AP. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the...
Kyrie Irving issues apology following suspension by team
NBA star Kyrie Irving posted an apology on social media hours after being suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for comments regarding his tweet linking to an antisemitic documentary. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
Nike Cancels Kyrie Irving's Last Signature Shoe
Nike suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.
Comments / 0