NECN
2 People Facing Charges After Crashing Stolen Car on I-95 in Rhode Island: Troopers
A man and a woman who were wanted in New Hampshire were arrested Friday in Rhode Island after crashing a car that was reported stolen on I-95 in Hopkinton, according to state police. The pair ran from the scene, after the man tried car jacking a vehicle that pulled over...
NECN
2 Men Shot in Melrose, Police Searching for Suspect Believed to Be Armed
Police were searching Sunday night for whoever shot two men in Melrose, Massachusetts. According to Melrose police, officers responded to the area of 44 Waverly Place, off West Wyoming Drive, around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken...
NECN
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
NECN
Man, 38, Killed in Taunton Shooting
A Massachusetts man was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Taunton, officials said. According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, Taunton police officers responded to a 911 call around 1:38 a.m. for a reported shooting at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets and found Ross Copeland bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.
NECN
State Trooper Injured in I-93 Crash in Randolph, Temporarily Closing Part of Highway
A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured Sunday in a crash on Interstate 93 in Randolph. According to state police, the trooper was conscious and alert following the crash on I-93 north between Routes 28 and 24. The trooper, whose name was not released, was taken to Boston Medical Center.
NECN
Police: Teenager Who Struck Officer in Fall River With ATV Arrested
Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, say they arrested the driver who hit an officer Friday evening and fled the scene. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old from Fall River in connection to the incident with an ATV that happened between Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The teenager attempted to flee...
NECN
Police Find Car Sought in Acton Hit-and-Run That Injured Teen
Police said Friday they had located a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run crash that put a 13-year-old boy into a coma earlier this week in Acton, Massachusetts. The crash happened Wednesday evening on Great Road. The victim, identified by his mother as Cesar Soto Jr., was flown to a Boston hospital.
NECN
Man Severely Injured in Winthrop Stabbing
A man has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday night in Winthrop, Massachusetts, police said. Winthrop police officers responded to Shirley Street between Crystal Cove and Moore streets just before 8 p.m. and found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with severe injuries. There was no update on his condition later Sunday night.
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
NECN
Cambridge Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Convenience Store Armed Robbery
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store Saturday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge police say the suspect showed a knife while demanding money from the register at a store located in the area of the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue.
NECN
Police Looking for Missing 16-Year-Old in Worcester
Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Sean Leblanc-Peterson was last seen in the Lincoln Village area, Worcester police said. He is described as 6'1 tall and approximately 230 pounds. He was wearing a blue and white t shirt, blue camouflage sweatpants,...
NECN
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Boston's South End
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Boston's South End late Friday night. Authorities say they responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 9 Yarmouth Street. Officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS declared the man dead at the scene, according...
NECN
‘We Feel Targeted': Weymouth Food Pantry Hit by Thief Twice Ahead of Holiday Season
For the second time in a matter of weeks, a thief has hit the Weymouth Food Pantry. They’ve had the catalytic converter stolen off their delivery truck twice and they now feel like they are being targeted. The pantry relies on the truck to collect and distribute donations. They...
NECN
Record High Temperatures Set Saturday in Cities Across New England
Wow! This has been an incredible Saturday, our temperatures established new records across different areas of New England. To name a few: Hartford, Connecticut, set a high of 78 degrees -- beating the old record of 76 that was set back in 1994. Providence, Rhode Island, jumped up to 75...
NECN
Cambridge To Consider Banning ‘Right on Red' At All its Intersections
Right now turning right on red is prohibited in 75% of the intersections in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and on Monday the Cambridge City Council will discuss eliminating right on red at all intersections in the city. It's part of the Zero Vision Action Plan, which is aimed at eliminating traffic injuries...
NECN
Multiple New England Cities Set New Records Sunday as Region Sees Incredible Warmth
It was another day of record warmth across New England, with new records set in numerous cities across the region, including Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts; Manchester, New Hampshire; Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Burlington and Montpelier, Vermont; and Caribou and Augusta, Maine. Boston and Hartford both reached 76 degrees, while...
NECN
Popular Christmas Store in Abington to Close
A popular Christmas store in Abington, Massachusetts has announced that it will be closing its doors. The Christmas Place posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the owners of the store have decided to retire and will be closing both their holiday-themed store and The Pool Place, their swimming pool supply store. Both stores are located at 1500 Bedford St.
NECN
Mass. Students Could Miss Out on $21 Billion in Earnings Due to Learning Loss: Globe
New research is shining a light on the amount of learning students in Massachusetts missed out on during the pandemic, and what that may cost them in their future careers. Education researchers at Harvard and Stanford have released analyses that show Bay State students, on average, lost 75% of a school year's worth of math, and 41% of a school year's worth of reading.
NECN
Temperatures Far Away from the Norm in New England
It’s a mild morning in a typically frosty month!. While the first week of November usually brings the first freeze in Boston, our temperatures are far away from that. We’re getting ready for another record-setting afternoon. Highs will range in the mid-70s, increasing clouds and increasing moisture will take over the afternoon too as a frontal boundary pushes in. This cold front is that same one we’ve been following for days now, it produced severe storms over Texas and Oklahoma, with storms that stretched all the way to The Great Lakes. While we won’t be expecting severe weather, there might be a few showers pushes over the west and northern areas in New England.
NECN
Runners Finish a Warmer than Usual Cambridge Half Marathon
Runners and volunteers raced in a half marathon after departing from Cambridgeside Mall. The first woman to cross the finish line actually broke the course record this morning. In its fifth year, the Cambridge Half Marathon is adding cash prizes for the very first time. The first place runner will take home $1,000, followed by $750 for second place all the way down to $200 for fifth place.
