seehafernews.com
Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions
Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
wearegreenbay.com
Scaled Up Reptile Expo held in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Frogs, snakes, and spiders, oh my! All that and more was showcased at the Scaled Up Reptile Expo at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay on Sunday. About 1,500 people slithered to the event to buy and learn more about exotic animals. Expo Coordinator...
wearegreenbay.com
Custom-designed window coverings from The Blind Guy of Wisconsin
(WFRV) – New window covers can really make a big difference when it comes to home improvement and positively change the feel in any room. Philip Lemay from The Blind Guy of Wisconsin visited Local 5 Live with how he offers one-stop shopping and details on the variety of options to choose from.
wearegreenbay.com
The world’s most famous ventriloquist coming to Resch Center in 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the most renowned comedians will be coming to Green Bay and performing at the Resch Center in 2023. Jeff Dunham, known for his wooden characters such as Bubba J, Walter, and Peanut, will be making a stop on March 15 at 7:00 p.m.
Historic Power Ball prize boosts local business
As the Power Ball reaches a record jackpot at $1.6 billion, ticket sales are giving a boost to local businesses.
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
wearegreenbay.com
Salvation Army Christmas Campaign Kickoff this week in East De Pere
(WFRV) – It’s a chance to double your impact during the most important time of the year for the Salvation Army. Volunteer and Development Specialist, Kristine Schmidt stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this week’s Christmas Campaign Kickoff event, plus a special guest joins in with details on the Costumed Caroler, a popular fundraising event that is a local take on the Masked Singer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Teams battle in pouring rain in Level 3
MILWAUKEE - Through the pouring rain, howling winds and even fog, teams can now see it. A state championship is the light at the end of this tunnel of the 2022 football season as teams cap off Level 3 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The winners tonight are one...
The Hidden Easter Egg You’ll Find in All Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa Kwik Trips
I have been shopping at Kwik Trip for nearly 2-decades and I didn't know about the hidden easter egg they have in each of their stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa until yesterday! (They're called Kwik Stars in Iowa, but they're the same thing.) If you don't know an "easter...
wearegreenbay.com
Big swings in temperatures this week
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Cooler temperatures than the weekend for Monday, however, highs will end up fairly close to normal. Mostly sunny skies are the rule today. You’ll feel a chilly breeze in the morning, then lighter winds in the afternoon when our highs get to the mid and upper 40s.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Annual Fine Art & Craft Festival; artwork from around Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Brhett Vickery visits Grace’s Annual Fine Art & Craft Festival to explore the artwork and handicrafts of local artists around Wisconsin. Grace’s Annual Fine Art & Craft Festival will be open Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Grace Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Extra staffing on patrol in Green Bay for Election Day, police says
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tuesday, November 8, is Election Day, and those that are going out to vote might notice an increase in police presence throughout the city of Green Bay. The Green Bay Police Department says they’ll be taking extra measures to ensure the safety of voters,...
CBS 58
November means 'cookie season' with some Wisconsin hometown favorite recipes 🍪
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local tradition almost 100 years old in this area is making its return. The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book features 38 new recipes. Amy Johns with We Energies joined us on Friday, Nov. 4 to offer information about the book and the huge distribution event taking place to ensure that as many households in the area as possible can get their hands on the new cookie recipes.
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys
MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
WLKY.com
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
travelawaits.com
10 Historic Hidden-Gem Towns To Explore In Wisconsin
Beyond the beer and cheese curds, Wisconsin also serves up a healthy portion of history, especially for visitors willing to look beyond the state’s larger cities. That history is perhaps best seen — and felt — in spots that you might not normally consider as you plan a road trip or vacation. Make no mistake, the Badger State’s smaller hidden-gem towns are worth checking out — each for different reasons, all harkening back to the past.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Early starts on 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We still have holidays ahead of us this year, but some of our performance groups are eager to start 2023. It’s like tick, tick… boom – something exciting about to happen. We’re getting signs that people are hungry again for live...
froggyweb.com
$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
