ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Tattoo convention brings together local & national artists, fans & more

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tattoo enthusiasts and artists alike converged in Asheville over the weekend for the annual Tattoo Arts Convention at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. The three-day festival, operated by Villain Arts, brought together local and national artists, performers and fans, with some of the best...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

NC Arboretum announces 2022 Winter Lights schedule, theme

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Arboretum announces the return of its popular holiday-time display, Winter Lights, from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Organizers say this year's theme is "Forest and Garden Enchantment" and will feature new surprises and favorites from past events. "The gnomes, so popular in...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted

SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
SALUDA, NC
ashevillenc.gov

Asheville Parks & Recreation hosts Flapjacks & Feedback to share Walton Street Park updates

Southside residents and regular Walton Street Park visitors are invited to a free pancake breakfast to share thoughts on design preferences for the park’s facelift. Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) team members will be on hand with surveys and information during Flapjacks & Feedback on Saturday, November 12, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center (285 Livingston St.).
ASHEVILLE, NC
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February

COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

2 bodies found in NC home

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after deputies found two bodies in a home in Swain County. The Swain County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to the Timber Estates in the Alarka community. Upon arrival, deputies located two deceased people inside the residence. Officials have not released the individuals’ identities but […]
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Swain County home over the weekend. Deputies responding to a call found the bodies Saturday afternoon in the Timber Estates area of the Alarka community. Emergency crews are on the scene of a wildfire in...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy