WLOS.com
Operation Green Light: Buncombe Co. joins in nationwide effort to support, assist veterans
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, Buncombe County is joining a nationwide effort to show support for those who have protected and served the nation. The county will shine a green light for veterans in three locations throughout downtown Asheville as part of "Operation Green Light." The Buncombe...
WLOS.com
List of resources available to unsheltered population released ahead of winter season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With 130 beds at three facilities being designated as Safe Havens, the City of Asheville has selected ABCCM as the lead agency for those in need during freezing weather for the 2022-23 winter season. A Code Purple is issued when temperatures reach 32 degrees or...
WLOS.com
'Homesick:' New Art in the Heart display shares Asheville residents' housing experiences
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new lineup of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December. The new displays kick off with "Homesick," an audio visual projection consisting of 12 large floating house structures. The structures are varying heights and reach up to 15 feet tall.
WLOS.com
Tattoo convention brings together local & national artists, fans & more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tattoo enthusiasts and artists alike converged in Asheville over the weekend for the annual Tattoo Arts Convention at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. The three-day festival, operated by Villain Arts, brought together local and national artists, performers and fans, with some of the best...
WLOS.com
NC Arboretum announces 2022 Winter Lights schedule, theme
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Arboretum announces the return of its popular holiday-time display, Winter Lights, from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Organizers say this year's theme is "Forest and Garden Enchantment" and will feature new surprises and favorites from past events. "The gnomes, so popular in...
WLOS.com
Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted
SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Christmas Parade to light up Main Street after dark this year
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Hendersonville is changing up its annual Christmas Parade this year. Following more public requests than officials can count for a nighttime event, the city is making the switch from a daytime setting to evening this year, calling this year's spectacle "Christmas Lights."
WLOS.com
Asheville woman fights to get cat back after it's taken to shelter, adopted by new family
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman has spent the last few weeks fighting to get her missing cat back after it was found, taken to a shelter, and adopted by a new family. Chevelle Griffin last saw her 1.5-year-old cat, Sally, on October 18. “She is very loving,”...
ashevillenc.gov
Asheville Parks & Recreation hosts Flapjacks & Feedback to share Walton Street Park updates
Southside residents and regular Walton Street Park visitors are invited to a free pancake breakfast to share thoughts on design preferences for the park’s facelift. Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) team members will be on hand with surveys and information during Flapjacks & Feedback on Saturday, November 12, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center (285 Livingston St.).
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meets November 7, 2022
The next regular meeting of the Community Reparations Commission is scheduled for November 7, 2022. Please note that this is a change from the third Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The meeting will be held at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Banquet Hall at 87 Haywood Street at 6:00 p.m.
golaurens.com
Piedmont Agency on Aging in need of items, volunteers for holiday gift bag project
Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently collecting items for the Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Bags project. Over 500 Meals on Wheels clients will receive a gift bag of items in the four-county serving area, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens Counties. If you or your group are interested in...
WLOS.com
Police partner with WCU social work interns, see better outcomes in de-escalation tactics
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Police departments across the country are exploring better ways to respond to calls, and that includes Sylva Police Department. There’s a new approach by the Sylva Police Department through its partnership with social work interns from Western Carolina University. Sylva Police Chief Chris Hatton...
Bikerumor
Win a $10k Bike from Pisgah Project 2022 In Raffle That Supports National Forest
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The annual Pisgah Project Bike Raffle returns this year with another custom bike that looks even sweeter than past offerings. The project brings together bike makers to build a one-of-kind bicycle — and then auction it...
WLOS.com
Two years later, ribbon cutting held for new Old Fort Elementary School building
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a celebration two years in the making in McDowell County Saturday morning, Nov. 5. A ribbon-cutting was held for the new Old Fort Elementary School building. It was built in August 2020, but they were unable to host a community celebration then...
LGBTQ book ban in South Carolina library thwarted after community stands up for acceptance
Read books, don’t ban them.
WLOS.com
In its 25th year, touring Tattoo Arts Festival lands in Asheville for third time
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The third annual Asheville Tattoo Arts Festival kicked off Friday, Nov. 4 at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Anything and everything related to tattoos and body art is on display at the event. The festival brings together artists, performers and fans, all looking to show off...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February
COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
2 bodies found in NC home
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after deputies found two bodies in a home in Swain County. The Swain County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to the Timber Estates in the Alarka community. Upon arrival, deputies located two deceased people inside the residence. Officials have not released the individuals’ identities but […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Swain County home over the weekend. Deputies responding to a call found the bodies Saturday afternoon in the Timber Estates area of the Alarka community. Emergency crews are on the scene of a wildfire in...
First Responder Friday: Hendersonville Emergency Communications Center
When you dial 911 in an emergency in Hendersonville, you'll be talking to a first responder.
