wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. WWE presents...
ComicBook
WWE Releases Logan Paul's Wild Video of Putting Roman Reigns Through a Table at Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is officially in the books, and WWE brought the event to a close with a wild match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. During the match, several memorable moments come to mind, but one was perhaps the most memorable, which included Logan Paul hopping up on the top rope and hitting a Frog Splash on Roman Reigns, who was laying on the table. That's a big spot in and of itself, but Paul decided to take a video of it while he was hitting the move, all the way down to when he hit Reigns and shattered the announce table, and now WWE's released the video, which you can watch below.
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
itrwrestling.com
New SmackDown Star Calls Out Roman Reigns Following WWE Crown Jewel
Retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns guaranteed that he would reach 800 days as WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has held the top prize on Friday Night SmackDown since his blockbuster comeback in August 2020, dethroning then-champion The Fiend at Payback. Although...
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Mocks Logan Paul’s ‘Lucky Shot’ After WWE Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns has been absolutely dominant as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and has defeated many opponents. Roman’s most recent opponent was Logan Paul and despite his best efforts, Paul couldn’t get the job done at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event and The Head of the Table decided to mock Logan Paul after the match.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Natalya Shares Photo Of Her Broken Nose
On the November 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown", Natalya competed against her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler. Their battle was brief as Baszler was able to make Natalya pass out by applying the Kirifuda Clutch. With Ronda Rousey's encouragement, Baszler opted to pull down her knee pad and deliver a vicious knee strike to Natalya's face post-match.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Reveals Injury After Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul took to Twitter on Saturday evening to announce that he is injured. The YouTuber and WWE Superstar revealed he has a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL." Paul noted that the injury happened halfway through his Crown Jewel match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While...
wrestlinginc.com
Legendary Commentator Says Vince McMahon Stole Universal Title Idea
"The WWE Championship is coming to 'Smackdown'!" were the words a delighted John Bradshaw Layfield shouted on commentary following Dean Ambrose retaining the title in a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at "Battleground" on July 24, 2016. The next night on "RAW," commissioner Stephanie McMahon and general manager Mick Foley announced the creation of a new heavyweight championship for the "RAW" brand. Named after the "WWE Universe," the new championship was called the WWE Universal Championship.
PWMania
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
This John Laurinaitis Move Was A Precursor To Diamond Dallas Page's Diamond Cutter
There's a popular saying that states that clothes make the man. Well, in professional wrestling, it can be argued that a wrestler's finisher is one of the most important aspects of their total package. A good finisher can turn a performer from a memorable one to a legendary one. Try to think about The Undertaker without the Tombstone Piledriver or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin without his Stone Cold Stunner. Undoubtedly, these titans of the business might be viewed differently.
wrestlinginc.com
10 Bray Wyatt Matches That WWE Fans Will Always Remember
Debuting in a vignette on the May 27, 2013 episode of "Monday Night Raw," Bray Wyatt has been a force in the WWE for nearly a decade. Wyatt is a third-generation pro wrestler, the grandson of Blackjack Mulligan and son of Mike "I.R.S." Rotunda. This upbringing undoubtedly helped inspire the creativity Bray has unleashed in so many of the storylines and matches he's been involved with. His unique characters have been an interesting diversion from the heels we're used to seeing on WWE television, whether Bray is playing a bayou cult leader persona as the leader of the Wyatt Family, or the more recent combination of Firefly Funhouse host and his unstoppable alter ego The Fiend.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Names One Of The Only People Who Can Beat Roman Reigns
It will take someone special to dethrone the "Head of the Table" Roman Reigns, but one "WWE NXT" star believes there is one person who would be able to defeat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. "I feel like right now, Cody [Rhodes] is one of the only people that's kind...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (11/7): Crown Jewel Fallout, Road To Survivor Series WarGames Begins
Following the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event this past weekend in Riyadh, "WWE Raw" is headed to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre, PA, as the build to Survivor Series WarGames begins. At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley after "The All Mighty" had dominated the majority...
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Corgan's Comments About Women Led To Top Star Giving The NWA Notice
Over the weekend, Nick Aldis announced that he would be leaving the NWA. He gave notice to the company on Sunday as a result of the company's direction and also has now taken to social media in order to offer a further explanation on his decision. The former NWA Worlds...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (11/4) - Intercontinental Championship Match, No Disqualification Match, LA Knight Vs. Ricochet
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on November 4, 2022, coming to you from St. Louis, Missouri!. The go-home show for Crown Jewel will see Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be putting his title on the line against "The Master of the 619" Rey Mysterio. Mysterio became the number one contender after moving to the Blue Brand and defeating Solo Sikoa, Sheamus and Ricochet three weeks ago. Mysterio has been preoccupied with familial issues as of late, with his son Dominik being put under the spell of Judgment Day before subsequently attacking him multiple times and making his anger crystal clear. Will this affect Mysterio going into his championship match tonight?
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Why MVP Missed WWE Crown Jewel
There is a reason behind WWE Superstar MVP not appearing at Saturday's Crown Jewel PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fightful Select reports that MVP did not make the trip, because he's a former Muslim turned atheist, which is punishable in Saudi Arabia. In a 2014 report from Human Rights Watch, Saudi Arabia introduced a series of laws that "defined atheists as terrorists."
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Explains Why He Likes FTR
2022 has been a good year for tag team wrestling, and one team, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) is on the run of a lifetime, currently holding New Japan Pro-Wrestling's IWGP Tag Team Championship, the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship, and the AAA Tag Team Championship simultaneously. The impact of such a feat has not gone unnoticed by legendary tag team wrestler Ricky Morton, who, speaking with "Under The Ring", applauded FTR for their decision to put the team in the spotlight over any personal glory they might individually gain.
