Rogers120000
4d ago
🦗 CRICKETS , where are the comment from all these so called religious conservatives? They only come out when it’s time to talk trash about their opponent, proof of how much of a hypocrites the Republican-party is
P. M. Barnett
3d ago
There was a problem initially, then the problem was resolved. No story here, just baseless accusations by the writer.
Ruth Lopez
4d ago
Who wrote this article? It's poorly written. I'm confused is de la cruz a he or she. 🤔 Wow journalism at its worst.
riograndeguardian.com
Hidalgo County GOP apologizes for confiscating reporter’s cell phone
MCALLEN, Texas – The Hidalgo County Republican Party’s executive committee has apologized to a Texas Public Radio reporter for confiscating her cell phone during an open meeting. Carolina Cuellar said she attended the meeting because one of her sources and an alleged victim of sexual assault by Aron...
Cortez secures return as Hidalgo County judge
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Voters handed Hidalgo County Judge Ricardo ‘Richard’ F. Cortez a massive lead to secure his re-election Tuesday night. Cortez garnered 86,704 votes against Republican challenger Esmeralda Flores’ 50,550 votes. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials. Flores received an endorsement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Incumbent Cortez has […]
Treviño beats Cascos for Cameron County judge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. will return for another term after defeating Republican challenger Carlos Cascos. With 100% of 101 precincts reporting, Democratic incumbent Treviño garnered 40,260 votes against Cascos’ 36,036 votes. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials. Treviño has held the seat as Cameron County Judge […]
Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, (USAO-SDTX) Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve 8 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gov. Greg Abbott to Host Election Night Watch Party in McAllen; Here's Why
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will hold his election watch party at a venue in McAllen on Tuesday, the last of many visits he’s made to the Rio Grande Valley during his bid for reelection. "I think by showing up here it's also a sign, he's trying to project to...
Governor Abbott Travels to Where He Declared His Re-election Campaign
On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott didn’t attend any rallies or campaign for his re-election. Governor Abbott is in a race with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Then on Tuesday, Abbott is in McAllen where he launched his campaign for re-election.
Records Shed Light on Abbott’s Secretive Border Wall Boondoggle
As Texas’ construction plans ramp up, records show the state has spent at least $220,000 on rural properties in Cameron and Val Verde Counties. So far, the realization of those plans—not counting some stretches of razor wire-topped chain link fence, stacked shipping containers, and concrete highway barriers—has been limited to a remote parcel of public land in rural and flood-prone Starr County owned by the Texas General Land Office, where contractors recently completed just under two miles of 30-foot-tall steel bollard fencing.
megadoctornews.com
Hidalgo County Emergency Operations Drops To Level 3
EDINBURG – As the number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths continue to fall, Hidalgo County officials have decided to decrease its emergency operational status to a Level 3, down from a Level 2, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department announced Friday. A Level 3 status indicates...
KRGV
Hidalgo County seeking feedback from residents on countywide trash collection proposal
Hidalgo County will hold four public hearings over the next four weeks to get feedback from residents on a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection program. The program will target residents living in unincorporated areas of Hidalgo County. The hours-long hearings will give residents the opportunity to provide feedback...
Clinton stumping for 2 Democrats in South Texas ahead of midterm elections
Former President Bill Clinton on Monday is planning to attend two last minute get-out-the-vote rallies in two different South Texas border cities to help two Democrats who are in tough races against Republicans who are nationally backed.
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly May Have Broken Another Campaign Law
District 15 candidate Monica De La Cruz claimed Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke broke a law this week. Hidalgo County requires events must be held outside of the 100 foot marker from its polling location. The county is south of Corpus Christi.
Four shot as neighbors’ fight over palm fronds escalates in McAllen, PD says
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating exactly how an alleged fight that started over lawn work escalated into gunfire that injured four people Monday. Initially, palm fronds fanned the flames of anger among neighbors at the 4700 block of Jasmine Avenue on Monday evening, police indicated in a detailed account of the conflict. […]
MySanAntonio
City Council revisits plastic bag ordinance
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo is considering following the lead of Brownsville and implementing a modified version of its previous attempt at a plastic bag ban which was struck down by the Texas Supreme Court in 2018. The City Council...
KENS 5
Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
KRGV
Cameron County sees record-breaking amount of early voters
The early voting turnout in Cameron County surpassed the amount of people who voted early in the previous midterm election. A total of 51,816 people voted early in-person in the last two weeks, according to numbers released by the Cameron County Elections Department. That’s 900 more voters than the early...
TV celebrity ‘Bee Czar’ called in after city worker stung multiple times
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Beekeeper Walter Schumacher is a bit of a TV celebrity — but only as “a bee-lister,” he quips. Known as the Bee Czar, several bees seemed to follow Schumacher on Friday at the San Benito Wetlands, landing on his body “because I smell like them,” a mix of smoke and […]
Texas man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress.
Brownsville resident paid for construction work that man never started, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a report of theft after a resident paid for construction work nearly a year ago. Rafael Dimas Gonzalez is wanted for the offense of theft, in connection to a Nov. 10, 2021, incident in which “Gonzalez was hired to do construction […]
KRGV
Longtime incumbent facing first time nominee in District 28 race
Longtime Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar is facing first-time Republican nominee Cassy Garcia in the District 28 race. The district covers Laredo and Starr County. Garcia says she's married to a Border Patrol officer and worked for Senator Ted Cruz for eight years. "I grew up in the Rio Grande Valley...
