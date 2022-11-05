ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Watch Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Throw Down Poster Dunk Vs. Bulls

Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown has been collecting posterizing dunks early on this season. After putting Cleveland Cavaliers standout guard Donovan Mitchell on a poster last week, which led to a good-natured, back-and-forth between the two on social media, Brown rose up over a much bigger opponent on Friday night when the Celtics took on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks

The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Playing Malcolm Brogdon Over Marcus Smart In Crunch Time Right Call Vs. Bulls

For the majority of crunch time against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, it was strange to not see Marcus Smart all over the court. And while Smart did make one of his quintessential winning plays by keeping an offensive rebound alive with just over 40 seconds remaining, the Celtics really didn’t use him to close out the Bulls and notch a 123-119 win at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Boston Lands Exception For Danilo Gallinari Injury

The Celtics reportedly ran into a bit of money Monday thanks to one of their players who hasn’t set foot on the court this NBA season. Boston was granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception due to the serious injury sustained by Danilo Gallinari, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Brad Stevens and company reportedly can use the exception until March 10, a little over a month after the league’s trade deadline.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors

In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable vs. Clippers

The Utah Jazz could have a hole to fill in their starting lineup when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt showed up on the injury report with right adductor soreness and is questionable for the Western Conference matchup. Vanderbilt has been a steady...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NESN

Christian Vázquez Contributes To World Series-Clinching Win For Astros

Christian Vázquez added a second World Series ring to his collection on Saturday night. The former Boston Red Sox catcher wasn’t a side cart for the Astros, either, lending a helping hand as Houston claimed its second World Series title since 2017 with a 4-1 victory in Game 6 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Nike Suspends Partnership With Kyrie Irving ‘Effective Immediately’

Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving faced the latest form of disciplinary action on Friday when Nike decided to suspend their relationship with the star point guard after sharing a controversial film that featured anti-Semitic misinformation through his social media accounts. Nike, who has previously collaborated to release seven editions of...
IRVING, NY
NESN

How Celtics’ Grant Williams Addressed Kyrie Irving Controversy

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving, once again, emerged as the topic of discussion for controversial reasons, and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams offered his two cents on the matter. Before taking the floor against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at TD Garden, Williams suggested members of the players...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Brad Marchand Notches Milestone With Nifty Penalty-Shot Goal

The Boston Bruins got a chance to take a penalty shot well before any shootout could occur Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Brad Marchand got awarded the penalty shot after getting tripped with 15:01 left in the second period, and the star winger certainly made the most of his opportunity.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Addresses Bruins Fans After Mitchell Miller Release

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and a number of his Boston teammates expressed hesitation in the team’s initial signing of Mitchell Miller, as acknowledged by general manager Don Sweeney on Friday. And following the Bruins’ official release of Miller on Sunday night, Bergeron had a message to Boston’s fanbase, especially...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three

The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return

Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy