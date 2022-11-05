For the majority of crunch time against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, it was strange to not see Marcus Smart all over the court. And while Smart did make one of his quintessential winning plays by keeping an offensive rebound alive with just over 40 seconds remaining, the Celtics really didn’t use him to close out the Bulls and notch a 123-119 win at TD Garden.

