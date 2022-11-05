Read full article on original website
Watch Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Throw Down Poster Dunk Vs. Bulls
Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown has been collecting posterizing dunks early on this season. After putting Cleveland Cavaliers standout guard Donovan Mitchell on a poster last week, which led to a good-natured, back-and-forth between the two on social media, Brown rose up over a much bigger opponent on Friday night when the Celtics took on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
Playing Malcolm Brogdon Over Marcus Smart In Crunch Time Right Call Vs. Bulls
For the majority of crunch time against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, it was strange to not see Marcus Smart all over the court. And while Smart did make one of his quintessential winning plays by keeping an offensive rebound alive with just over 40 seconds remaining, the Celtics really didn’t use him to close out the Bulls and notch a 123-119 win at TD Garden.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Dominant Outside Shooting Leads Way Vs. Knicks
The Boston Celtics notched their second straight victory, defeating the New York Knicks 133-118 at Madison Square Garden. The Celtics improved to 6-3 on the season, while the Knicks fell to 4-5 on their campaign. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics outside shooting was much too strong...
Celtics Rumors: Boston Lands Exception For Danilo Gallinari Injury
The Celtics reportedly ran into a bit of money Monday thanks to one of their players who hasn’t set foot on the court this NBA season. Boston was granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception due to the serious injury sustained by Danilo Gallinari, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Brad Stevens and company reportedly can use the exception until March 10, a little over a month after the league’s trade deadline.
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
ESPN
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable vs. Clippers
The Utah Jazz could have a hole to fill in their starting lineup when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt showed up on the injury report with right adductor soreness and is questionable for the Western Conference matchup. Vanderbilt has been a steady...
Christian Vázquez Contributes To World Series-Clinching Win For Astros
Christian Vázquez added a second World Series ring to his collection on Saturday night. The former Boston Red Sox catcher wasn’t a side cart for the Astros, either, lending a helping hand as Houston claimed its second World Series title since 2017 with a 4-1 victory in Game 6 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
Women In Nets’ Leadership Reportedly Pushing Back On Ime Udoka Hiring
The Brooklyn Nets irked many outside their organization last week given reports citing their interest in hiring Ime Udoka as the team’s next head coach. It now appears those sentiments are mirrored by others within the franchise, as well. One day after NBA insider Marc Stein reported there have...
Nike Suspends Partnership With Kyrie Irving ‘Effective Immediately’
Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving faced the latest form of disciplinary action on Friday when Nike decided to suspend their relationship with the star point guard after sharing a controversial film that featured anti-Semitic misinformation through his social media accounts. Nike, who has previously collaborated to release seven editions of...
How Celtics’ Grant Williams Addressed Kyrie Irving Controversy
Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving, once again, emerged as the topic of discussion for controversial reasons, and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams offered his two cents on the matter. Before taking the floor against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at TD Garden, Williams suggested members of the players...
Brad Marchand Notches Milestone With Nifty Penalty-Shot Goal
The Boston Bruins got a chance to take a penalty shot well before any shootout could occur Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Brad Marchand got awarded the penalty shot after getting tripped with 15:01 left in the second period, and the star winger certainly made the most of his opportunity.
Patrice Bergeron Addresses Bruins Fans After Mitchell Miller Release
Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and a number of his Boston teammates expressed hesitation in the team’s initial signing of Mitchell Miller, as acknowledged by general manager Don Sweeney on Friday. And following the Bruins’ official release of Miller on Sunday night, Bergeron had a message to Boston’s fanbase, especially...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
Yardbarker
Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three
The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
Charlie Coyle, Bruins Struggle To Score In Loss Vs. Maple Leafs
Charlie Coyle was unable to keep his four-game goal streak going. And the Boston Bruins watched their winning ways come to an end Saturday night, falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 2-1. Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but did...
Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return
Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
