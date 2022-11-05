ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg Police Department sees slight increase in violent crime

By Alessandra Young
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTyaI_0izSNypp00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – There has been a slight increase in violent crime in the City of Spartanburg over the last few months. Officials with the police department say spikes we see are largely due to people being irresponsible gun owners, and leaving their guns in unlocked cars.

“It’s deeper than somebody just having a gun in their hand,” said Major Art Littlejohn.

Major Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department, says crime statistics will always have its ups and downs.

“Overall, from time to time, our numbers do increase, sometimes they decrease, it’s just peaks and valleys,” he said. “During this time, the last couple of months, we have a slight increase. but that’s coming up from a decrease we had previously.”

The number of total crimes against people during the month of September 2020 was 93, in September of 2021 that number was up to 104. This year, there were 121 crimes against people in the month of September.

“When you start looking at violent crimes, it can be anything from assaults between people who know each other, that also includes our domestics,” said the Major.

In fact, Major Littlejohn says that’s the case in 99% of crimes.

“It’s not like random crimes or violence, it’s people who know each other and then people being irresponsible gun owners,” he said.

He says that is part of the reason we have these spikes.

“Over and over we find guns that are stolen from vehicles,” said Major Littlejohn. “Every 1 out of every 5 cars that’s broken into we find a gun.”

Having your gun stolen is something that can be avoided.

“Every gun nowadays that you buy from a factory, brand new, in the box, will come with one of these. It is a lock for them to keep the gun locked up,” said Kyle Marlow.

Kyle Marlow, manager at T&K Outdoors, says there are gun safes that will fit in your car, but always make sure your car is locked.

“Click that button, double click it if you’re unsure, triple click it if you’re that unsure,” said Marlow. “Make sure that car is locked whether you’re in your driveway for 5 minutes.”

If you keep your gun in your car and do not have a safe, Marlow says the safest place is to lock it in your glove box.

Major Littlejohn says they will continue to go into the community, constantly check their numbers and try to predict crime. The biggest thing, he says, is anyone who is a victim to report it.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says there appears to be an increase in violent crime this year compared to last year, in the county.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Police search for wanted man in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are continuing a search for a wanted man in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Panola Ave. The suspect did not stop and ran away from the officers. He is believed to be assisted by someone. Police […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Taylors after receiving reports of shots fired in a house with children inside. According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road. Once on scene, deputies found...
TAYLORS, SC
abccolumbia.com

A Newberry Co. man is arrested after search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, guns

Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38 year old Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie on a slew of drug and gun charges. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Friday their Investigation Unit along with the Critical Incident Response Team served a search warrant on a Pope Street home where officials say they uncovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics and various guns.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of hitting troopers back in court

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Greenville Police are searching for a deaf and mute 16-year-old. A dog is now recovering at an Upstate shelter after being shot and left for dead in Georgia.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury found a man not guilty in the killing an Uber driver in Greenville County. Jospeh Johnson, III was charged with murder in the death of Michael Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Newberry deputies uncover pounds of drugs, several guns after teens get sick

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A search warrant in Newberry on Friday ended with one arrest and the seizure of numerous drugs, and guns. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, investigators and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street in Newberry after an incident that previously made three teens sick enough to need medical attention.
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bond for man accused of hitting troopers in Greenville Co. denied again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of hitting two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and leaving the scene was denied bond for a second time Friday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Seawright is facing charges including hit-and-run with great bodily harm, hit-and-run with minor personal injury and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy