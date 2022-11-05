ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Texas teen ‘playing around’ with handgun fatally shoots man at BBQ, police say

By Alejandra Yañez
 2 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 19-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge after “playing around” with a loaded handgun and fatally shooting a man, police say.

Oziel Zalejandra Munoz, 19, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and abandoning/endangering a child, a release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

Brownsville police were dispatched Friday to the 400 block of San Cristobal St. in reference to a shooting. According to police, Munoz and the victim were at a residence having a BBQ with family when both men began to “play around” with Munoz’s loaded black semi-automatic handgun.

At one point, the gun was pointed a the victim’s head and a round was fired, the release stated. Police said there was a young child with the two men at the time of the incident.

The victim was transported to the Valley Baptist Medical center, where he was pronounced dead hours later, the release stated.

Munoz was arrested and transported to the Brownsville City Jail where he was arraigned.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 27

Danny Ables
2d ago

She must’ve not heard “ act as if every gun is loaded”, or how about “ never point a gun at anything you don’t intend to kill”? This is a good example of “ eye for an eye” sentence. This is why “ gun crimes “ persist. ( No such thing as “gun crime”).

Reply(1)
8
Viper Ye
2d ago

there has been guns for centuries and people are now so stupid that they don't know they can kill someone if the person points the gun at another person ?? with all the stories out there? it's obvious the person is NOT a small child

Reply
5
Brandon T
2d ago

Sure it was an "accident"?? Pointing a loaded gun at someone's head & pulling the trigger sure sounds like murder to me.

Reply
6
