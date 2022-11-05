ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

First-year transfer QBs struggle to find footing in the ACC

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
First-year transfer quarterbacks are struggling to adjust to life in the ACC.

Pittsburgh’s Kedon Slovis and Virginia Tech’s Grant Wells have found the sledding more difficult than they imagined.

Slovis, who came to Pitt from USC last winter, has thrown just five touchdowns for the 4-4 Panthers.

Wells, a Marshall transfer, has been up and down with the Hokies.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi says first-year transfers are put in a difficult spot.

Narduzzi has praised Slovis’ leadership during a difficult stretch and expects Slovis to take a step forward in his final year of eligibility in 2023.

