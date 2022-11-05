ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Duggar Reveals She 'Kissed Boys And Wore Swimsuits' When She Wasn't Around Her Strict Uncle Jim Bob

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Zo9V_0izSNZxm00
mega

Duggar family wild child Amy King (neé Duggar) revealed that despite growing up very close to her famous cousins and often appearing on their hit TLC shows, she didn't live nearly the same lifestyle as they did.

Amy — who is the daughter of Jim Bob 's sister, Deanna Jordan — shared she "didn't grow up in a strict house" and had more control over things such as her appearance and the type of music she listened to when she was a teen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09w4Bo_0izSNZxm00
@AMYRACHELLEKING/INSTAGRAM

"Mine was more like, I had rock music, I wore swimsuits , kissed boys, and kind of lived life," she explained. "But it had to be taken back whenever I went to my cousins' house."

AMY DUGGAR WOULD 'LOVE' TO SHOW OFF HER MOVES ON 'DWTS' AFTER UNCLE JIM BOB REPORTEDLY BANNED HER FROM THE SHOW

She added that even though she "didn't understand" it entirely, she would "try not to wear" certain clothes that broke the Duggars' strict modesty rules , avoiding shirts that showed her shoulders or shorts that showed her knees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqPRW_0izSNZxm00
mega

"I did try to respect it to a point," she continued. "I wasn't going to be like, 'this is me and I'm wearing all black ...grrr!' I wasn't going to show them my kind of style and all that, so it was a really weird balance."

AMY DUGGAR REVEALS COUSIN JOSH CLAIMED HE NEVER 'TRIED' ANYTHING WITH HER BECAUSE SHE WOULD HAVE 'KICKED HIS A**'

"It's so ingrained in their minds from when they're very young that they follow the rules, that they follow them and will respect them," she noted of her cousins. "[They're told] 'you will love your father and mother and you will respect them and don't ask questions. That's your authority' — and that's just how it is."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yym7h_0izSNZxm00
@AMYRACHELLEKING/INSTAGRAM

"Even for me, I didn't ask any questions for the longest time. I didn't understand it, but I didn't want to ruffle those feathers," the mother-of-one, who shares 3-year-old son Daxton with her husband, Dillon , said of her relationship with her aunt and uncle. "But it is what it is at this point. I'm in my 30's now and I just don't care anymore."

Amy spoke with The Sun about growing up with less rules than her cousins.

Comments / 23

Tpotsopinion
2d ago

so she was a normal teenager ? and smart enough not to be brainwashed by the cult leader himself !!! way to go girl ! 👍

Reply
24
Julie Zezulka
1d ago

Oh my god!!!!! Stop the presses. Earth shattering Duggar infor from a non Duggar. Did she chew gum and pick her nose too!!!!!!! oh lord!!!!!!!!!!!!! How will we carry on??????????

Reply(1)
3
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

