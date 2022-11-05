ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Donald Trump's Employee Leaks His Secret To FBI, Read What He Revealed To The Agents

The United States former president, Trump's employee has leaked his secret of encouraging workers to carry boxes from a basement storage room to Mar-a-Lago after his legal team received a subpoena for classified information at the Florida club. According to a CNN source, an FBI surveillance video shows a employee carrying cartons from the storage facility. Trump's actions following the service of the subpoena in May may be relevant to the federal criminal investigation into obstruction, destruction of government records, and mishandling of classified material.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Trump news - live: Trump claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes as Mar-a-Lago papers lawyer works with DoJ

Christina Bobb, the attorney for Donald Trump who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors. She reportedly spoke with investigators on Friday.The attorney is also believed to have provided information on two other lawyers connected with the statement: Mr Trump’s previous lead counsel Evan Corcoran, and lawyer Boris Epshteyn.Over the weekend, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and...
FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally

During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
Donald Trump Suing Letitia James 'Smacks of Desperation'—Vindman

Alexander Vindman, the former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and whistle blower whose testimony led to Donald Trump's first impeachment, has criticized the former president after he announced that he is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying it "smacks of desperation." In a statement on Wednesday, Trump announced he...
Former AG Barr: There will be no FBI accountability after Russiagate debacle

FORMER AG BARR: THERE WILL BE NO FBI ACCOUNTABILITY AFTER RUSSIAGATE DEBACLE. Former Attorney General Bill Barr does not mince words about FBI misconduct in its pursuit of candidate, and then president, Donald Trump. "I think the behavior of the leadership of the FBI during 2016 and the first part of 2017 has been catastrophic," Barr told me in a recent interview. "It harmed the country, it was completely unfair to the president, and it has completely undercut the FBI."
Trump's Truth Social rant called "sharply self-incriminating": Now it's up to DOJ

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
Trump-supporting Florida man convicted of shooting at jet skiers over ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ flag

A Trump-supporting Florida man has been convicted of shooting at a man on a jetski flying a “Ridin’ with Biden” flag on election day in 2020.A Miami jury found Eduardo Acosta, 39, guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery. Now he faces between 20 years and life imprisonment when he is sentenced on 16 December.Prosecutors told the court that Acosta was out on his own personal watercraft with a group on 3 November 2020 when they came across two other men on a small island in Biscayne Bay.The court heard that those men, Wilson Peralta...
Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 rehabbed and back in West Palm Beach

CNN — Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump’s jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.
