Read full article on original website
Related
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
At least one Trump employee was caught on surveillance footage moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of classified documents, according to multiple reports. A Trump employee told investigators about moving boxes of materials at former President Donald Trump's direction after...
A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago
One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people moving boxes...
Donald Trump's Employee Leaks His Secret To FBI, Read What He Revealed To The Agents
The United States former president, Trump's employee has leaked his secret of encouraging workers to carry boxes from a basement storage room to Mar-a-Lago after his legal team received a subpoena for classified information at the Florida club. According to a CNN source, an FBI surveillance video shows a employee carrying cartons from the storage facility. Trump's actions following the service of the subpoena in May may be relevant to the federal criminal investigation into obstruction, destruction of government records, and mishandling of classified material.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Trump news - live: Trump claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes as Mar-a-Lago papers lawyer works with DoJ
Christina Bobb, the attorney for Donald Trump who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors. She reportedly spoke with investigators on Friday.The attorney is also believed to have provided information on two other lawyers connected with the statement: Mr Trump’s previous lead counsel Evan Corcoran, and lawyer Boris Epshteyn.Over the weekend, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and...
Trump attorney calls decision to not indict Trump until after midterms a "political hack"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Justice Department's investigation "a political hack" because of a decision not to indict her client before the midterm elections.
FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"
In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
"Here we go": Judge “upbraids” Trump attorney in court for not knowing what “objectively” means
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition...
Washington Examiner
Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally
During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
Donald Trump Suing Letitia James 'Smacks of Desperation'—Vindman
Alexander Vindman, the former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and whistle blower whose testimony led to Donald Trump's first impeachment, has criticized the former president after he announced that he is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying it "smacks of desperation." In a statement on Wednesday, Trump announced he...
Trump employee says ex-president told him to move boxes of papers at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena: report
Donald Trump says Florida Mar-a-Lago estate has been 'raided' by FBI. An employee of former President Donald Trump working at his Mar-a-Lago residence told the FBI that Mr Trump asked him to move boxes of papers ahead of the FBI’s search of the residence in August, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Former AG Barr: There will be no FBI accountability after Russiagate debacle
FORMER AG BARR: THERE WILL BE NO FBI ACCOUNTABILITY AFTER RUSSIAGATE DEBACLE. Former Attorney General Bill Barr does not mince words about FBI misconduct in its pursuit of candidate, and then president, Donald Trump. "I think the behavior of the leadership of the FBI during 2016 and the first part of 2017 has been catastrophic," Barr told me in a recent interview. "It harmed the country, it was completely unfair to the president, and it has completely undercut the FBI."
Trump's Truth Social rant called "sharply self-incriminating": Now it's up to DOJ
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
Trump-supporting Florida man convicted of shooting at jet skiers over ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ flag
A Trump-supporting Florida man has been convicted of shooting at a man on a jetski flying a “Ridin’ with Biden” flag on election day in 2020.A Miami jury found Eduardo Acosta, 39, guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery. Now he faces between 20 years and life imprisonment when he is sentenced on 16 December.Prosecutors told the court that Acosta was out on his own personal watercraft with a group on 3 November 2020 when they came across two other men on a small island in Biscayne Bay.The court heard that those men, Wilson Peralta...
Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 rehabbed and back in West Palm Beach
CNN — Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump’s jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.
Top Trump adviser Kash Patel has testified over Mar-a-Lago secret documents, report says
Kash Patel, a top adviser to Donald Trump, has reportedly testified before the federal grand jury investigating the documents seized from the former president's Florida estate. Mr Patel spent several hours on 13 October before the jury at the courthouse in Washington. However, it was unclear if he answered questions...
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
Man's Threat to Assassinate Trump Was 'Drunken Cry' for Reassurance: Lawyer
"It's not surprising that the defense is trying to shift these statements into the political hyperbole, idle talk," Neama Rahmani, told Newsweek.
Reports: Trump aide seen moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago before, after FBI search
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A longtime aide of former President Donald Trump was captured on security cameras moving boxes out of a storage area at Mar-a-Lago before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents, according to reports. CBS News, The New York...
Trump’s lawyers have accepted service of House January 6 committee subpoena
CNN — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have accepted service of the subpoena from the House January 6 select committee, according to sources familiar with the matter. Trump and his lawyers have until November to 4 to turn over documents sought in the subpoena and until November 14...
Comments / 0