Ocean City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

“Classy Chef” Presents Virtual Cooking Demos

The Ocean City Free Public Library will host two cooking demonstrations courtesy of “Classy Chef,” one in November and one in December. For chefs interested in the virtual class on “Festive Recipes for Fall” from 6 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 register here. And for...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Teen to Host Fundraiser at Jilly’s for Smile Train

Ocean City teen Rob Malfitano does not pause to ponder what motivates him to host fundraisers to help children receive surgeries for cleft palates. “I believe what helps drive me to keep fundraising is, I always think about the situation I was in, and what would I have wanted someone to do,” Rob said in an interview Friday. “I do it to give back to others and help these kids, because I was in their shoes at one point.”
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Atlantic City, NJ

- For the ultimate burger experience, try visiting Atlantic City's famous burger joints. From Broadway Burger Bar to Tun Tavern, here are some great options. You can also try the burgers at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill and Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House. Tun Tavern. If you're looking for a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Welcome Wildwood’s New Sandwich Shop to Pacific Ave!

Panini Cafe is scheduled to open in April of 2023. It is located at Cedar and Pacific Aves in Downtown Wildwood, NJ. It is directly across the street from Byrne Plaza. We would like to welcome them to Wildwood and wish them the best of luck in 2023. Follow us for more info!
WILDWOOD, NJ
WHYY

Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations

The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abandonedway.com

Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished

The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia Factory Store and H&M– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?

It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.

The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
WILDWOOD, NJ
AFP

The renaissance of the world's largest pipe organ

You've never felt Bach's Toccata and Fugue in D minor quite like this: in Atlantic City, the largest organ in the world is coming back to life. While Atlantic City holds the record for most pipes, just an hour's drive away in Philadelphia stands the "Wanamaker," the world's largest organ in working order that's inside a Macy's department store. 
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

North Wildwood Bar and Restaurant up for sale!

The Salty Mermaid Bar in North Wildwood is up for sale. The former Tony’s Cafe was a local’s favorite place to go. here is what the listing with Long and Foster says:. Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3-bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single-family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large, covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turnkey condition.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Construction on the new Starbucks in Wildwood, NJ has started.

We first broke this story in May of 2022 telling our fans that a Starbucks might be coming to Wildwood on Rio Grande and Park Blvd. This location was supposed to see a Popeyes but that never happened. Now construction has begun this week. This location will be different than...
WILDWOOD, NJ

