ocnjdaily.com
“Classy Chef” Presents Virtual Cooking Demos
The Ocean City Free Public Library will host two cooking demonstrations courtesy of “Classy Chef,” one in November and one in December. For chefs interested in the virtual class on “Festive Recipes for Fall” from 6 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 register here. And for...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Teen to Host Fundraiser at Jilly’s for Smile Train
Ocean City teen Rob Malfitano does not pause to ponder what motivates him to host fundraisers to help children receive surgeries for cleft palates. “I believe what helps drive me to keep fundraising is, I always think about the situation I was in, and what would I have wanted someone to do,” Rob said in an interview Friday. “I do it to give back to others and help these kids, because I was in their shoes at one point.”
Thousands of runners cross the Ben Franklin Bridge to raise money for kids with special needs
The event raised money for the Larc School, a private nonprofit special education school that serves students with disabilities.
Vintage NJ: Look at the Old Zaberer’s in North Wildwood
Who doesn't love a day at the beach? Especially if you grew up going to the beach year after year, it brings back fond memories. Nostalgia can be a big motivator for tourists to keep coming back year. So now, those former-kids are now bringing their own children and families...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Atlantic City, NJ
- For the ultimate burger experience, try visiting Atlantic City's famous burger joints. From Broadway Burger Bar to Tun Tavern, here are some great options. You can also try the burgers at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill and Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House. Tun Tavern. If you're looking for a...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Welcome Wildwood’s New Sandwich Shop to Pacific Ave!
Panini Cafe is scheduled to open in April of 2023. It is located at Cedar and Pacific Aves in Downtown Wildwood, NJ. It is directly across the street from Byrne Plaza. We would like to welcome them to Wildwood and wish them the best of luck in 2023. Follow us for more info!
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia Factory Store and H&M– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.
The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
The renaissance of the world's largest pipe organ
You've never felt Bach's Toccata and Fugue in D minor quite like this: in Atlantic City, the largest organ in the world is coming back to life. While Atlantic City holds the record for most pipes, just an hour's drive away in Philadelphia stands the "Wanamaker," the world's largest organ in working order that's inside a Macy's department store.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County encourages residents to help honor veterans and military families
Although Veteran’s Day is observed on Nov. 11, Burlington County residents don’t need to wait until then to honor the men and women who served selflessly in our nation’s Armed Forces. “Nov. 11 may be set aside as Veterans Day, but it’s our heartfelt belief we should...
watchthetramcarplease.com
North Wildwood Bar and Restaurant up for sale!
The Salty Mermaid Bar in North Wildwood is up for sale. The former Tony’s Cafe was a local’s favorite place to go. here is what the listing with Long and Foster says:. Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3-bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single-family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large, covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turnkey condition.
This Breathtaking NJ City Named One of the Most Gorgeous in America
A highly respected travel publication has given top honors to one city in the Garden State, placing it among the most gorgeous in the country. Recently, editors at Conde Nast Traveler released their list of the most beautiful towns in America, which looked at locales from one coast to another.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Construction on the new Starbucks in Wildwood, NJ has started.
We first broke this story in May of 2022 telling our fans that a Starbucks might be coming to Wildwood on Rio Grande and Park Blvd. This location was supposed to see a Popeyes but that never happened. Now construction has begun this week. This location will be different than...
How green is your thumb? Applications open for Camden County gardening classes
Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or brand new to gardening, Camden County is accepting applications for its Horticultural Training Program.
West Philly's Will Smith surprises students at Overbrook High School
Actor Will Smith returned to his former high school - and surprised some Philadelphia students.
A new biography of William Still, Father of the Underground Railroad
Pennsylvania was one of the first and most important stops on the Underground Railroad that helped enslaved people escape to freedom. Philadelphia in particular was at the center of assisting African-Americans to flee from bondage and find new lives for themselves. Philadelphian William Still was at the center of it...
