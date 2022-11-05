Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Wilmington wins 4th, 5th grade championships
The Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program won two Western Ohio Youth Football Conference championships on Sunday. The fourth grade team defeated Vandalia 33-16 to finish 10-1. The fifth grade was a 44-13 winner over Springfield Elite and finished unbeaten at 11-0. The games were played at the Springfield High School...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington 4th, 5th to play for WOJFC titles Sunday
The Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program will have two teams playing for Western Ohio Youth Football Conference championships on Nov. 6. The undefeated 10-0 fifth grade team will play the undefeated 10-0 Springfield Elite at 3 p.m. Sunday at Springfield High School. The 9-1 Wilmington fourth grade team will play...
Versailles tops Summit for 1st reg. title since ’18
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – In Versailles volleyball’s 6th straight regional championship appearance in Div. 3, the Tigers swept Cincinnati Summit Country Day in three straight sets to capture the program’s first regional title since 2018 on Saturday. The Tigers won by scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-11. Versailles advances to the Div. 3 state semifinals […]
linknky.com
Dayton wins at home in 1A playoffs for first time in 24 years
President Bill Clinton occupied the White House the last time the Dayton Greendevils won a home playoff football game. Dayton added another such win on Friday at O.W. Davis Field, 22-7 over a visiting Berea team held scoreless for nearly 27 minutes. Dayton (6-5 overall) travels to Louisville on Friday to take on Kentucky Country Day (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 1A second round.
wnewsj.com
John Carroll wins 5th straight OAC title
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end Saturday night in the Ohio Athletic Conference championship match as John Carroll University earned a 4-1 victory over the Fightin’ Quakers at Don Shula Stadium. The four goals tied the...
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball: Fort Loramie falls to New Bremen in regional final
CLAYTON — New Bremen has lost only 12 sets this season, none of which have come in postseason play. On Saturday, Fort Loramie became the latest squad to get shut out by the Cardinals in tournament play. The Cardinals dominated from the start and earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-21...
No. 24 Dayton hungry ahead of opener vs. D-I newcomer Lindenwood
In a national college basketball landscape that tends to overlook and maybe even undervalue the Atlantic 10 Conference, there might
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College swimmers hammer Hiram
HIRAM, Ohio – The Wilmington College hammered Hiram Saturday afternoon. The men’s swim team won all but four events and picked up its first dual meet victory of the season 151-94. On the women’s side, Wilmington came out on top 141.5 to 105.5. “We had swimmers from...
Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win
It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern
It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to wild Ohio State/Northwestern winds
A Big Ten matchup between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats appears to be greatly impacted by some insane gusts of winds on Saturday at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. A viral video emerged on social media before kickoff showing Ohio State kicker Noah...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Overrated? Ohio State's unimpressive win over Northwestern draws strong social media reaction
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0), ranked second in the College Football playoff, had a much-tougher-than-expected challenge from the Northwestern Wildcats (1-8) before eventually closing out the game in the fourth quarter and winning 21-7. While the weather was certainly a factor, there were no excuses for the Buckeyes failing to...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend
Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
wnewsj.com
WCS fourth-graders learn at Fort Ancient
The entire fourth grade of Wilmington City Schools recently took a field trip to Fort Ancient Earthworks & Nature Preserve in Oregonia. This is the first field trip for many students in the last three years. A grant was awarded by the Wilmington City Schools Foundation and funded by donations...
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
