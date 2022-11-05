ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State

Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
Penn State’s shuffled offensive line turns in impressive performance in blowout at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Olu Fashanu, perhaps Penn State’s best offensive player and its top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, didn’t make the trip to Indiana. Neither did Landon Tengwall, the Nittany Lions’ top-ranked recruit in its small Class of 2021. Before Penn State even got off the bus at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, it was already down its starting left tackle and left guard.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

