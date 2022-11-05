Read full article on original website
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana Football's Loss to Penn State
Watch or read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen had to say following the Hoosiers' 45-14 loss to No. 16 Penn State on Saturday evening.
Purdue's Boilermaker Special hilariously stalls out on field ahead of Iowa game
Purdue's Boilermaker Special turned into the little engine that couldn't ahead of Saturday's game against Iowa. The Boilermakers were all set to perform their pregame tradition of leading the team out onto the field at Ross-Ade Stadium. Except, the Boilermaker Special — known as Purdue's official mascot — stalled on the field.
How to Watch Indiana Basketball Season Opener Against Morehead State
Indiana basketball opens the 2022-23 regular season on Monday against Morehead State at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana Women's Basketball to Open Up Regular Season With Vermont
For the first time in program history, Indiana will face the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday as their opponent for the first game of the regular season inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Details and how to watch are inside the story.
WVU Women's Soccer To Host NCAA Tournament First Round Game
Women's Soccer will host the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Virginia Tech.
Penn State’s shuffled offensive line turns in impressive performance in blowout at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Olu Fashanu, perhaps Penn State’s best offensive player and its top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, didn’t make the trip to Indiana. Neither did Landon Tengwall, the Nittany Lions’ top-ranked recruit in its small Class of 2021. Before Penn State even got off the bus at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, it was already down its starting left tackle and left guard.
Indiana Season Preview: After Decade of Misery, Hoosiers Ready to Chase Titles
For the first time in a decade, Indiana basketball fans are heading into a season with high expectations for their beloved Hoosiers. The regular season begins Monday night at home against Morehead State, and the Hoosiers have the talent to chase postseason titles in 2022-23.
