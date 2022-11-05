ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIF Northern California high school football scores: Live updates & live streams from Week 11 Playoffs

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 2 days ago

Get the latest Northern Section CIF football scores on SBLive as the playoffs begin in Northern California

The postseason is officially here as the Northern Section CIF football playoffs kick off tonight (November 4) with several high-profile matchups on the slate.

You can follow all of this week's playoff action on SBLive California , including live Northern California high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and the latest CIF Northern Section high school football scores, bookmark our Northern Section CIF Football Scoreboard :

NORTHERN SECTION CIF FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of California high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more CIF Central Section football coverage from SBLive California:

Northern California high school: Top stars, best performances Oct. 27-29

SBLive's Northern Section Top 10 football rankings: No. 1 Foothill separates from the pack

Full football coverage on SBLive California

SBLive Sports is an official digital content partner of the California Interscholastic Federation ( CIF ).

