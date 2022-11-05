ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football: It's official. The Bulldogs are the new Alabama

Saturday was a significant day in the fabric of the Southeastern Conference. There was a collection of games and moments that, taken together, signify the most important shift in the foundation of college football competition in perhaps more than a decade. For years, we have discussed various teams that could...
Bowl projections: Georgia stays on top, Tennessee hangs on, TCU replaces Clemson in College Football Playoff

Georgia won its highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee, 27-13, but while the Bulldogs were third with the Volunteers first in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings, the Dawgs' win does not change the projected playoff matchups. A nine-point favorite entering the game, Georgia was already projected to beat Tennessee, win the SEC and earn the top spot in the CFP with the Vols expected to take the fourth seed.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
Clemson upset loss at Notre Dame opens Playoff discussion, fuels fan reaction, for other contenders

Clemson sent the College Football Playoff projections into the spin cycle with a lackluster effort in a 35-14 upset loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night. DJ Uiagalelei was 27-for-39 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception, as the Fighting Irish built early momentum with a punt block that resulted in a touchdown. The Irish also returned a Uiagalelei interception for a touchdown on a play that went 96 yards.
Georgia football: So, the defense is championship caliber, after all

There were some who questioned whether Georgia’s defense was up to the task against the nation’s No. 1 offense, Tennessee, on Saturday. Some people. Certainly not me, though. That, I can assure you. But some people. OK, I can sense there will be skepticism among readers. Yes, I...
Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout

Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
Kirby Smart reacts to No. 3 Georgia beating No. 1 Tennessee

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominated No. 1 Tennessee Saturday 27-13. The game wasn’t as close as the score may have indicated either. Georgia jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead and never looked back. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless. The Bulldogs signal caller completed 17-of-25 passes for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first half.
Georgia makes statement with huge win; fans call for Bulldogs to take No. 1 spot in CFP rankings

Georgia largely looked the part of the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, while the Volunteers were in the top spot. While the Dawgs were far from perfect ‐ committing some untimely penalties and struggling to get off the field in the 2nd half at times, while leaving an opening for the Vols to get back into it ‐ they held the normally potent Tennessee offense to just 13 points. The Vols hadn’t scored fewer than 34 all season. The Sanford Stadium crowd also made things difficult for the Vols, forcing them into countless false starts.
Erik Ainge responds to Georgia's big win over Tennessee on social media

Erik Ainge drew the ire of Georgia fans after his remarks leading up to the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. The former Volunteers quarterback on Tuesday tweeted that “playing between the hedges is overrated” and that “it’s nothing like playing in Neyland.”. Georgia...
Top Recruits Respond to Insane Environment and Win Over Tennessee

The University of Georgia is fresh off of arguably the biggest home win in school history over the formerly No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. For the first time ever, Sanford Stadium hosted the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked football teams in the AP Poll. So, with all of the college...
Football: Brown scores four times in Jefferson's 35-7 win

JEFFERSON, Ga. — Sammy Brown scored the first four touchdowns of the night as Jefferson defeated Eastside Friday, 35-7. Brown scored three times in the second quarter, the first coming just 28 seconds in to give the Dragons a 7-0 lead. Two minutes later, he ran in from 39 yards out to push the lead to 14-0 before a 4-yard run with 5:19 left in the half to go up, 21-0.
GBI starts probe of politically-connected Hall County prosecutor

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The GBI began this week looking into questionable spending practices of Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard. Attorney General Chris Carr called in the GBI after the FOX 5 I-Team revealed thousands of dollars earmarked for crime victims actually went for the solicitor’s personal needs. Woodard...
