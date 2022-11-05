CIF North Coast Section high school football scores: NCS live updates (11/4/22)

Evidently 29 years of perfection means something. De La Salle's football team, maligned much of the season due to three close defeats to three Northern California powers, was picked No. 1 over Pittsburg as the top North Coast Section Open/Division I seed on Sunday. The Spartans of ...
Emiliano Mejia wasn't just prolific, he was efficient. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior running back at Los Gatos rushed for a career high 222 yards along with three touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Mountain View on Oct. 28. What made the total so impressive is he accomplished it in just six ...
SEATTLE — A solid run game and defense is usually a good recipe for success come November. So watch out, Class 3A, Rainier Beach is in the state tournament field. Behind 197 yards and three touchdowns from Scottre Humphrey to lead a bruising rushing attack, the No. 8 Vikings toppled Mountain View, ...
Vic Galli didn't do it for effect, but he got a good result. The Pittsburg football coach, four days after announcing he would be stepping down after the season, watched his team handle host Antioch 48-21 in the 104th Big Little Game. They did so even without 5-star quarterback Jaden ...
For the first time in six years and the second time in history, the Whitney High girls’ volleyball team are Sac-Joaquin Section champions following a 26-24, 25-16, 25-14 win over Vacaville High on Saturday at Natomas High School. “It feels so good to be here right now and it’s...
The early signing period for college basketball kicks off Wednesday, meaning many of the nation's top uncommitted prospects are coming off the board. On Monday afternoon, another elite prospect made his decision. Jesuit High School (California) five-star prospect Andrej Stojakovic, the nation's No. ...
OAKLAND calif., - People in the Bay Area will be in for a wet start to the work week. Sunday is expected to be mostly dry during the day and into the evening hours. Scattered showers are expected to arrive around 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Rain will likely stick around on and off throughout the day.
"Another system produces widespread and heavy rainfall Monday night into Tuesday morning, which could wreak some havoc on the morning commute Tuesday," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
SAN FRANCISCO -- A storm front advancing toward the Bay Area Sunday morning, triggered winter weather warnings, advisories and special weather statements for the havoc it will churn up in the Sierra over the next several days. The National Weather Service said the first punch late Sunday, early Monday morning may be the most potent."The most intense snowfall rates are most likely for early-mid morning Monday -- up to 3 inches/hour with possible embedded lightning -- and from late morning through the evening on Tuesday -- 1-2 inches/hour," the weather forecasters at the NWS office in Reno predicted.The forecast was a...
An Italian restaurant institution in San Francisco is about to expand to the East Bay for the first time in the business's storied history. Original Joe’s will open a location in Walnut Creek, inside the space in the Broadway Plaza center formerly occupied by Stanford’s Restaurant at 1300 South Main Street. When it comes to the new venue, it was apparently love at first sight for sibling co-owners John and Elena Duggan. “The minute we walked in through the doors to look at it for the first time, we immediately thought, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be the new Joe’s,’” owner Elena Duggan told The Chronicle.
While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
