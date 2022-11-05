ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

State was warned about dangerous home days before infant's overdose death

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services was warned about a 1-year-old's potentially dangerous living conditions days before the infant died from a fentanyl overdose, and now the child's father has seemingly disappeared. Watch live newscasts here. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the child, J'ahrei Paul,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DCFS receives approval to distribute supplemental benefits for November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was given permission by the federal government to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for this month. So when should the most recent SNAP benefits show up on EBT cards?. DCFS said, “For current SNAP recipients, all...
wbrz.com

Powerball jackpot climbs to record $1.9 billion

BATON ROUGE (Associated Press and WBRZ) - A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The next chance for someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

I-TEAM: 1-year-old dies from fentanyl; DCFS worker claims negligence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 1-year-old boy’s death has been ruled a homicide according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. Jahrei Paul died on Monday, October 31, 2022 after being rushed to the emergency room. According to the coroner’s office, toxicology results reveal the baby had fentanyl in his system when he died. The coroner’s office says they’re still working to determine what caused the child’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

18 Livingston Parish inmates earn their GEDs

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Eighteen Livingston Parish Detention Center inmates earned their GEDs on Friday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections partnered with the HiSET program to educate offenders and assist them in obtaining the qualification.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge

Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Donating blood keeps 2-year-old boy alive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family relies on blood donations to keep their 2-year-old’s heart pumping. Like every 2-year-old, Henry Soileau loves to play. “He likes to be outside, run around. He’s very independent, so he wants to do everything himself, if he wants to do something, he wants to help,” describes Ryan Soileau, Henry’s father. However, when Henry is not playing outside, he spends a lot of time at the hospital getting blood transfusions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
q973radio.com

Louisiana Hiker Found Alive After Missing for Four Days

In today’s world, good news is getting harder and harder to come by. However, today, we have quite a bit of good news to share with you, and we believe this news is worth celebrating. When it comes to a missing person, it always feels worse and worse, the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy