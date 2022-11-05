Read full article on original website
1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
ITEAM: DCFS admits to failures in handling of case prior to child’s overdose death
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The agency tasked with keeping kids safe across the state, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), is now telling the public exactly how they failed another child, only after the WAFB I-TEAM exposed the botched handling of a case that left 1-year-old Jahrei Paul dead.
Baby died from fentanyl 10 days after Louisiana social workers were warned about family
One week before baby Jahrei Paul died on Halloween in Baton Rouge, someone called Louisiana’s child welfare hotline to warn that he and his siblings needed help. Paul’s mother and grandmother were using drugs, a caller said. They conveyed an urgent, and prescient, concern: “Y’all need to just go out there before another child dies.”
State was warned about dangerous home days before infant's overdose death
BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services was warned about a 1-year-old's potentially dangerous living conditions days before the infant died from a fentanyl overdose, and now the child's father has seemingly disappeared. Watch live newscasts here. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the child, J'ahrei Paul,...
Without an eyewitness in Southern University shooting, the FBI turned to polygraphs, angle of shot
Third in a four-part series. At 12:35 p.m. on Nov. 17, 1972, the phone rang in the office of acting FBI Director L. Patrick Gray in Washington. It was Deputy Attorney General Ralph Erickson, calling to order an investigation into the shooting of the two students at Southern University amid a cloud of tear gas 25 hours before.
Day of hope planned for victims and families impacted by gun violence
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A day of hope and encouragement is being planned for victims and families impacted by gun violence in East Baton Rouge Parish. Organizers said the event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Southern University F.G. Clark Activity Center. They are calling the event “The Table is Spread.”
DCFS receives approval to distribute supplemental benefits for November
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was given permission by the federal government to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for this month. So when should the most recent SNAP benefits show up on EBT cards?. DCFS said, “For current SNAP recipients, all...
Powerball jackpot climbs to record $1.9 billion
BATON ROUGE (Associated Press and WBRZ) - A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The next chance for someone...
I-TEAM: 1-year-old dies from fentanyl; DCFS worker claims negligence
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 1-year-old boy’s death has been ruled a homicide according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. Jahrei Paul died on Monday, October 31, 2022 after being rushed to the emergency room. According to the coroner’s office, toxicology results reveal the baby had fentanyl in his system when he died. The coroner’s office says they’re still working to determine what caused the child’s death.
20-month-old died from fentanyl overdose, EBR Coroner says; police investigating
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was investigating after an infant died on Halloween.
LSU PD arrests Alabama man after allegedly finding marijuana inside crashed vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Alabama man was arrested by the LSU Police Department only hours after the LSU Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide, 32-31. LSU PD responded to a call around 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 6. The call was about a “wreck reported on Alaska St....
18 Livingston Parish inmates earn their GEDs
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Eighteen Livingston Parish Detention Center inmates earned their GEDs on Friday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections partnered with the HiSET program to educate offenders and assist them in obtaining the qualification.
Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant
HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond. The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday,...
Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge
Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge urges public to support needy families during Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This Christmas, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (CCDBR) is aiming to help over 500 financially strapped families engage in the season’s gift-giving festivities without worrying about how they’re going to cover the cost of expenses. The organization issued...
Donating blood keeps 2-year-old boy alive
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family relies on blood donations to keep their 2-year-old’s heart pumping. Like every 2-year-old, Henry Soileau loves to play. “He likes to be outside, run around. He’s very independent, so he wants to do everything himself, if he wants to do something, he wants to help,” describes Ryan Soileau, Henry’s father. However, when Henry is not playing outside, he spends a lot of time at the hospital getting blood transfusions.
Convicted felon arrested in Baton Rouge after fentanyl, gun, marijuana and more seized during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop last week in the 11000 block of N Harrells Ferry Rd. A Dodge Avenger driven by Jimmy Veal, 32, of Baton Rouge, was stopped due to alleged traffic violations. As Veal...
EBR Schools: No reported injuries after four buses ‘broken into’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirms that four of their school buses “were broken into.”. The school system is still trying to figure out when the break-ins took place. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story and more...
Louisiana Hiker Found Alive After Missing for Four Days
In today’s world, good news is getting harder and harder to come by. However, today, we have quite a bit of good news to share with you, and we believe this news is worth celebrating. When it comes to a missing person, it always feels worse and worse, the...
BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
