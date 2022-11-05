Read full article on original website
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
kslsports.com
Utah’s Van Fillinger Out For Season With Injury
SALT LAKE CITY – Head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Utah defensive lineman Van Fillinger is out for the rest of the season. Fillinger suffered a season-ending lower leg injury. Whittingham did not discuss the details of the injury. Fillinger did not play during Saturday’s game against Arizona, which...
High school football: Corner Canyon beats West, advances to another state semifinal
Corner Canyon will be in the state semifinals for the sixth consecutive season after the Chargers defeated West 35-7 Friday evening.
ksl.com
Bingham holds off Lone Peak 25-19 to advance to 6A semifinals
SOUTH JORDAN — Bingham shook off a slow start and came up with big plays on both sides of the ball down the stretch to secure a 25-19 win over the reigning state champs Lone Peak in the 6A quarterfinals Friday. "That's a game that could have gone either...
kslsports.com
BYU Hosts Former Coug In Season-Opener Against Idaho State
PROVO, Utah – Another year of BYU basketball is upon us. The 2022-23 regular season tips off Monday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars host Idaho State. Idaho State was picked to finish last (10th) in the preseason Big Sky Conference poll. The Bengals last year ended with a 7-23 record. But despite the low prognostications on the Bengals, there’s a bit of intrigue to this season opener for BYU.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson
SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Wins Second Straight Game In Shootout With Southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers picked up their second consecutive victory with a win over an in-state foe in the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Blazers hosted the T-Birds at Greater Zion Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Utah Tech defeated SUU, 48-36. The Trailblazers used a big...
kslsports.com
Thomas Yassmin’s Second Career Touchdown Gives Utah Big Lead Late
SALT LAKE CITY – With Utah firmly in command, Cam Rising hit Thomas Yassmin for a 12-yard scoring, giving the Utes a 38-10 fourth quarter lead. It was the second touchdown of Yassmin’s career and the first passing touchdown of the day for the Utes. Rising is 13-for25...
kslsports.com
Freshman Quarterback Nate Johnson Finds End Zone For Utes
SALT LAKE CITY – In his first action of the season, freshman quarterback Nate Johnson gave Utah a 14-7 lead with his first collegiate touchdown. With the Utes inside the Wildcat 10-yard line, Johnson took the snap from shotgun and, after faking a handoff, sprinted around the right side of the line, cutting just inside the pylon for Utah’s second touchdown of the evening.
kslsports.com
Nate Johnson’s Second Touchdown Gives Utah Commanding Lead
SALT LAKE CITY – Wind and rain led to a muffed punt and Utah turned the Arizona mistake into Nate Johnson’s second rushing score of the night. With Utah in front 21-7 and a driving rain coming down, the Utes punted the ball away, hoping to pin the Wildcats deep and get one more stop before halftime.
kslsports.com
Jaylen Dixon Puts Utah Football On Top With Rushing Score
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah got on the scoreboard first when running back Jaylen Dixon scored from seven-yards out to give the Utes a 7-0 advantage. Dixon capped a six play, 37-yard drive with his third rushing touchdown of the season. After an Arizona touchdown, this game is tied...
kslsports.com
BYU Updates Face Mask Shortly Before Kickoff Against Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – The BYU football team made a tweak to the Cougars’ uniforms for a meeting on the blue turf with the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Shortly before kickoff, BYU football revealed that the game day...
kslsports.com
BYU RB Hinckley Ropati Bursts Downfield For First Career Touchdown
BOISE, Idaho – BYU running back Hinckley Ropati took a screen pass down the field for a big run and the first touchdown of his career during the Cougars’ game against the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. With...
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Shows Gratitude To Fans After Utah’s Win Over Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s no secret that 2022 hasn’t gone the way running back Tavion Thomas would have hoped it would. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has been mum as to exactly why Thomas hasn’t been as much of a force and missed games, opting instead to keep it in house. However, what we do know is that Thomas has been asked to work on things outside of football. It appears whatever Thomas was asked to do was to Utah’s satisfaction Saturday night as fans got to see the T-Train in action for the first time in several weeks.
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Returns For Utes As Jackson & Glover Go Down
SALT LAKE CITY – With Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover dealing with injuries, Tavion Thomas has returned to the Utah Utes backfield. Jackson was injured on a goal line play in which he fumbled. Glover limped off a few minutes later. Jackson has 97 yards on 13 carries...
kslsports.com
BYU Embarks On Another ‘Year One’ Under Mark Pope As Big 12 Looms
PROVO, Utah – There’s a lot of newness for BYU basketball in the 2022-23 season. From a new-look roster to an assistant coach on the bench, additional support staff, and the reality of one year from now being in the toughest basketball league in America, the Big 12.
kslsports.com
Defensive Lineman Van Fillinger Inactive Tonight Against Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah Utes have been dealing with significant injuries all week and the defensive line suffered a blow when sophomore defensive end Van Fillinger was not able to play against the Arizona Wildcats. This will be Fillinger’s first missed game this season.
kslsports.com
Time, Network Announced For Senior Night Featuring Stanford Vs. Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s last home game of the 2022 regular season will be a late one as they prepare to host the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Senior Night. It was announced Sunday morning the game next week will be an 8 p.m. MT kickoff on ESPN.
kslsports.com
Breaking Down BYU Basketball’s Schedule By KenPom Ratings
PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season tips off this week. It’s BYU’s final year as a member of the West Coast Conference, so it’s the last time you’ll see a schedule like the one the Cougars will face this season. Key non-conference games...
kslsports.com
No. 14 Utah Vs. Arizona: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Rice-Eccles
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 14 University of Utah Utes face the Arizona Wildcats in a late season Pac-12 matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium. All week long Utah fans have wondered about the availability of quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Dalton Kincaid. Rising is in uniform and expected to play.
kslsports.com
BYU QB Jaren Hall Scores First Rushing Touchdown Of Season Against Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall ran for a touchdown for the first time this season on the Cougars’ opening drive against the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. With 8:48 remaining in the first quarter, Hall rushed...
