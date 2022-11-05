ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Utah’s Van Fillinger Out For Season With Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Utah defensive lineman Van Fillinger is out for the rest of the season. Fillinger suffered a season-ending lower leg injury. Whittingham did not discuss the details of the injury. Fillinger did not play during Saturday’s game against Arizona, which...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Hosts Former Coug In Season-Opener Against Idaho State

PROVO, Utah – Another year of BYU basketball is upon us. The 2022-23 regular season tips off Monday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars host Idaho State. Idaho State was picked to finish last (10th) in the preseason Big Sky Conference poll. The Bengals last year ended with a 7-23 record. But despite the low prognostications on the Bengals, there’s a bit of intrigue to this season opener for BYU.
PROVO, UT
Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson

SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Freshman Quarterback Nate Johnson Finds End Zone For Utes

SALT LAKE CITY – In his first action of the season, freshman quarterback Nate Johnson gave Utah a 14-7 lead with his first collegiate touchdown. With the Utes inside the Wildcat 10-yard line, Johnson took the snap from shotgun and, after faking a handoff, sprinted around the right side of the line, cutting just inside the pylon for Utah’s second touchdown of the evening.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Nate Johnson’s Second Touchdown Gives Utah Commanding Lead

SALT LAKE CITY – Wind and rain led to a muffed punt and Utah turned the Arizona mistake into Nate Johnson’s second rushing score of the night. With Utah in front 21-7 and a driving rain coming down, the Utes punted the ball away, hoping to pin the Wildcats deep and get one more stop before halftime.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Jaylen Dixon Puts Utah Football On Top With Rushing Score

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah got on the scoreboard first when running back Jaylen Dixon scored from seven-yards out to give the Utes a 7-0 advantage. Dixon capped a six play, 37-yard drive with his third rushing touchdown of the season. After an Arizona touchdown, this game is tied...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Updates Face Mask Shortly Before Kickoff Against Boise State

BOISE, Idaho – The BYU football team made a tweak to the Cougars’ uniforms for a meeting on the blue turf with the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Shortly before kickoff, BYU football revealed that the game day...
PROVO, UT
BYU RB Hinckley Ropati Bursts Downfield For First Career Touchdown

BOISE, Idaho – BYU running back Hinckley Ropati took a screen pass down the field for a big run and the first touchdown of his career during the Cougars’ game against the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. With...
PROVO, UT
Tavion Thomas Shows Gratitude To Fans After Utah’s Win Over Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s no secret that 2022 hasn’t gone the way running back Tavion Thomas would have hoped it would. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has been mum as to exactly why Thomas hasn’t been as much of a force and missed games, opting instead to keep it in house. However, what we do know is that Thomas has been asked to work on things outside of football. It appears whatever Thomas was asked to do was to Utah’s satisfaction Saturday night as fans got to see the T-Train in action for the first time in several weeks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tavion Thomas Returns For Utes As Jackson & Glover Go Down

SALT LAKE CITY – With Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover dealing with injuries, Tavion Thomas has returned to the Utah Utes backfield. Jackson was injured on a goal line play in which he fumbled. Glover limped off a few minutes later. Jackson has 97 yards on 13 carries...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Embarks On Another ‘Year One’ Under Mark Pope As Big 12 Looms

PROVO, Utah – There’s a lot of newness for BYU basketball in the 2022-23 season. From a new-look roster to an assistant coach on the bench, additional support staff, and the reality of one year from now being in the toughest basketball league in America, the Big 12.
PROVO, UT
Defensive Lineman Van Fillinger Inactive Tonight Against Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah Utes have been dealing with significant injuries all week and the defensive line suffered a blow when sophomore defensive end Van Fillinger was not able to play against the Arizona Wildcats. This will be Fillinger’s first missed game this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Breaking Down BYU Basketball’s Schedule By KenPom Ratings

PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season tips off this week. It’s BYU’s final year as a member of the West Coast Conference, so it’s the last time you’ll see a schedule like the one the Cougars will face this season. Key non-conference games...
PROVO, UT

