LeBron James shares thoughts on Kyrie Irving, says he ‘caused some harm to a lot of people’
LeBron James weighed in on the Kyrie Irving controversy Friday night, saying his former teammate "caused some harm to a lot of people."
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving ‘effective immediately,’ won’t release his new sneaker
Kyrie Irving appears to have lost his biggest sponsor with Nike announcing they’ve scrapped his signature sneaker, suspending their relationship with the controversial point guard “effective immediately.”
Report: Nets, ADL Ask Amazon to Remove Antisemetic Film Kyrie Irving Shared
Brooklyn’s guard was suspended without pay for at least five games on Thursday night.
hotnewhiphop.com
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
LeBron James Addresses Kyrie Irving Situation for First Time
Very few of the league’s players have addressed the Nets guard’s promotion of an antisemitic film this past week.
LeBron James criticizes Kyrie Irving for antisemtic post
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving once coalesced their on-court basketball genius to take the Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA glory in 2015, so there will always be love there. But King James indicated resolutely that he refuses to side with Irving regarding his antisemitic posts that caused a national uproar. After...
