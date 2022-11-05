Read full article on original website
Hundreds of pups unleashed at Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A good show dog is groomed for competition early. “It all starts with training,” said Carl Grotton with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club, co-sponsor of the Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show. “You start training a dog from the time they’re three months old to start becoming a show dog. They can enter the show ring at 6 months, and from there, the sky is the limit.”
WLOX
Bollinger Shipyards set to acquire Pascagoula companies VT Halter Marine, STEHMO
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Bollinger Shipyards announced Monday morning it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pascagoula companies VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (”STEHMO”). The acquisition includes 378 acres comprising two shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards north of Pascagoula. The...
WLOX
Final day of Peter Anderson Festival makes parking spots hard to come by
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Attendees for the Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival showed up in full force Sunday, as the two-day festival wrapped up -- but not without one last headache for many. “I had to find a parking spot and walk a mile. Like, a whole mile...
WLOX
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands on Pass Road
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum is on track to become the largest railroad museum in the country. A multi-million dollar project will feature 50,000 square feet of interactive models for guests. Big changes are coming to Gulfport. The Mississippi Coast Model Train Museum is expanding to...
WLOX
Storms cut Diamondhead Festival short, but not barbecue competition
Keep your rain gear nearby today! Showers and storms will move in from the west today, mainly late this morning and into the afternoon. The severe weather risk is low, but a few of these storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain. We’ll reach the upper 70s before the rain arrives.
WLOX
Art lovers attend Peter Anderson Festival despite rain
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend, Ocean Springs is celebrating its 44th annual Peter Anderson Art Festival. The festival serves as a time for artists from across the country to showcase their best to attendees and to catch up with fellow artists as well. “It’s always one of our...
WLOX
WATCH: GMM celebrates Jackson County live from downtown Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi. This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Ocean Springs as the town prepares to host this weekend’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, the largest arts festival in Mississippi! If you missed the live show, check out some of the highlights below.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Biloxi 2022
Biloxi is a tropical paradise beckoning travelers to enjoy the scenic splendors of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. There’s never a dull moment in Biloxi, for the city is always buzzing with entertainment, from headliner performances and live music shows to rip-roaring nightlife and elegant fine dining. High rollers flock...
WLOX
Allen Beverages’ Panda Palace Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 14th, 2022, and end at 11:59pm Sunday, November 20th, 2022. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday November 20th, 2022 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WLOX
Impending rain cancels Saturday's Gulf Coast Veterans Parade in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday’s Gulf Coast Veterans Parade in Gulfport will not happen. Event organizer Jim Hollingsworth said with the potential for heavy rain on Saturday, they made the call Friday morning to cancel the annual event. The parade was set for Saturday at 11 a.m. in Downtown...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg assistant fire chief taking over in Moss Point
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Often, change is hard, but a Laurel naive is embracing change and continuing to serve the community. With 25 years experience as a firefighter, with the majority of those years in the Hub City, Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said he’s making a bittersweet transition to the Mississippi coast.
Intense manhunt for suspect involved in fatal wreck ends in Mississippi casino parking lot
A week-long manhunt for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and a fatal hit-and-run accident on the interstate in Alabama has ended in a casino parking lot in Biloxi. Officers with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Wyatt Newburn, 26, who I accused of...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip
On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
WLOX
Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans
WLOX
In the Tato Nut kitchen with Theresa Mohler
WLOX
NASA Stennis Space Center, Rocket Lab celebrate 10-year deal with ribbon cutting ceremony
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, NASA’s Stennis Space Center and Rocket Lab USA held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new agreement that allows NASA to locate its engine test complex at the rocket propulsion site in Bay St. Louis. Officials came together at the...
Mississippi Press
California artist memorializes Pascagoula K9 officer killed in line of duty
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- When “Exo,” the Pascagoula police K9 officer, was killed in the line of duty in June, it left a hole in the hearts of the officers and staff at the Pascagoula Police Department. Thanks to the generosity of a California artist, at least a small...
WLOX
Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt
WLOX
LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic
WLOX
One arrested after Long Beach armed robbery, another still on the loose
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is in custody after an armed robbery, and another is still wanted by Long Beach PD. Police Chief Billy seal says 26-year-old Christopher M. Collins from Gulfport was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of armed robbery. According to police, the arrest...
