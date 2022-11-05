Read full article on original website
WJCL
Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed....The potential track and local impacts
Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas. It will impact our weather by the end of the week. Nicole will travel northwestward towards the east coast of Florida. Models are still in a bit of a disagreement with a sharp hook out to the Atlantic or riding up the Southeast coast.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
WJCL
Storm takes aim at Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry. What impacts we can expect and when
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas. It will impact our weather by the end of the week. Nicole will travel westward towards the east coast of Florida by Thursday morning. Models are showing a turn to the north then a sharp turn to the northeast by Thursday night. Models are in agreement showing impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry throughout the day on Friday.
click orlando
‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
fox35orlando.com
How to prepare ahead of potential storm targeting Florida this week
A tropical disturbance currently brewing in the Atlantic may develop into Tropical Depression this week and is headed for Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the storm which will bring strong winds, astronomically high tides, coastal flooding, and more beach erosion to areas recently damaged by Hurricane Ian.
WJCL
Dry star to the week...rain chances increasing due to tropics
Watch for patchy fog early Monday morning with lows in the 60s. Fog will decreasing through the morning leaving behind mostly sunny skies with another afternoon in the low 80!. Dry skies will continue through Wednesday, but expect winds to pick up on Wednesday. This is due to the tropics. Nicole is set to form in the next day or so and moving towards the east coast of Florida. Our potential impacts will arrive Thursday-Friday before exiting Friday night. Coastal flooding is a concern. Rain totals look to range from 1-3"and wind gust 25-35 mph. Both of these impacts would be greatest near the coast. The threat for isolated tornadoes is very low, but not 0. This would depend on the final track. If this storm does move further into the Atlantic, our impacts would be less.
flaglerlive.com
Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole to Become Hurricane Before Florida Landfall, With Impacts to Flagler’s Coast
The “blob” of a disturbance that swirled in the west Atlantic for several days has turned into Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole, defining a clearer path that now has it becoming a hurricane before it makes landfall in South Florida late Wednesday. Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord confirmed...
Subtropical Storm Nicole impacts Florida this week
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Subtropical Storm Nicole nears the Bahamas winds increase across the state of Florida. It will be warm and breezy today with highs in the mid 80s and wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. The rain chance is just 20%, and the few showers that form will be light […]
fox35orlando.com
Tracking the Tropics: Potential for disturbance to target Florida next week
Forecasters are tracking a potential tropical disturbance that could target Florida next week. Some models indicate that the system could be a strong tropical storm that would bring heavy rain, flooding, beach erosion, and destructive to Central Florida.
WJCL
Warm and dry today but rain from Nicole by the end of the week
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be a beautiful fall day with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s for most areas and upper-70s at the beach. There will be mainly sunny skies today with patchy clouds in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry as a...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Heads-up Bahamas, Florida & U.S. east coast!
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
fox35orlando.com
Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
WESH
Tropical disturbance to bring rough weather to hurricane-torn Central Florida coasts
The storm system heading for Florida has residents and leaders in Flagler and Volusia counties more than concerned. Emergency operations leaders say the system, a nor-easter, is expected to bring wind, rain and big surf. They don't expect flooding rain, so that's a relief for areas inland. The most significant impact will no doubt be along the battered oceanfront.
Gov. DeSantis says to be prepared ahead of subtropical storm heading toward Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials told Floridians to be prepared for potential impacts from tropical system that could be heading toward Florida.
click orlando
Rain is on the way to Central Florida, but enjoy the weekend first
ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for the next several days. There’s a 20% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Stay off the beach: Volusia, Flagler issue warning due to impending tropical disturbance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials with Volusia and Flagler counties are warning beachgoers ahead of the weekend as a potential tropical system is expected to bring dangerous rip currents, rough seas, rain and beach erosion to the area. An area of low pressure across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and...
