Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WJCL

Storm takes aim at Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry. What impacts we can expect and when

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas. It will impact our weather by the end of the week. Nicole will travel westward towards the east coast of Florida by Thursday morning. Models are showing a turn to the north then a sharp turn to the northeast by Thursday night. Models are in agreement showing impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry throughout the day on Friday.
GEORGIA STATE
click orlando

‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How to prepare ahead of potential storm targeting Florida this week

A tropical disturbance currently brewing in the Atlantic may develop into Tropical Depression this week and is headed for Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the storm which will bring strong winds, astronomically high tides, coastal flooding, and more beach erosion to areas recently damaged by Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
WJCL

Dry star to the week...rain chances increasing due to tropics

Watch for patchy fog early Monday morning with lows in the 60s. Fog will decreasing through the morning leaving behind mostly sunny skies with another afternoon in the low 80!. Dry skies will continue through Wednesday, but expect winds to pick up on Wednesday. This is due to the tropics. Nicole is set to form in the next day or so and moving towards the east coast of Florida. Our potential impacts will arrive Thursday-Friday before exiting Friday night. Coastal flooding is a concern. Rain totals look to range from 1-3"and wind gust 25-35 mph. Both of these impacts would be greatest near the coast. The threat for isolated tornadoes is very low, but not 0. This would depend on the final track. If this storm does move further into the Atlantic, our impacts would be less.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Subtropical Storm Nicole impacts Florida this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Subtropical Storm Nicole nears the Bahamas winds increase across the state of Florida. It will be warm and breezy today with highs in the mid 80s and wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. The rain chance is just 20%, and the few showers that form will be light […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJCL

Warm and dry today but rain from Nicole by the end of the week

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be a beautiful fall day with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s for most areas and upper-70s at the beach. There will be mainly sunny skies today with patchy clouds in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry as a...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rain is on the way to Central Florida, but enjoy the weekend first

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for the next several days. There’s a 20% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
FLORIDA STATE

