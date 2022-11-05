Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
ESPN
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
ESPN’s Jalen Rose apologizes after asking for Ime Udoka’s accuser to be named
ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized after a comment he made during “NBA Countdown” when talking about suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The pregame program was talking about Udoka joining the Nets as rumors swirled about the head-coaching change. That’s when Rose made his remark, wondering why the woman involved in the alleged improper workplace relationship was not identified to the public.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown available despite against Bulls non-COVID illness
BOSTON — The Celtics will be with their second-best player in Jaylen Brown as they take on the Bulls on Friday at TD Garden. Brown was downgraded to questionable because of a non-COVID illness ahead of the 7:30 p.m. Friday game against Chicago, about 90 minutes before tipoff. But...
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Brogdon leads stellar bench effort in 123-119 win
The Boston Celtics weren't able to make enough clutch plays late in Wednesday night's overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They did a much better job finishing the game Friday night in a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Celtics led by as many as 14 points but the Bulls, as expected, made a fourth-quarter run and trimmed Boston's lead to 114-112 with 1:05 remaining.
Malcolm Brogdon said Celtics have best bench in NBA: ‘We’ve got to embrace that’
BOSTON — When the Celtics collapsed against the Bulls the first time the teams met, Malcolm Brogdon said the bench’s play was unacceptable. The C’s faltered after building a huge lead — courtesy of their starters — in their first loss of the season. Then...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
What Celtics being awarded disabled player exception for Danilo Gallinari means for trade, free agency options
The Celtics got some expected relief for the likely season-ending ACL injury suffered by Danilo Gallinari as the league granted Boston a disabled player exception worth $3.29 million a league source confirmed to MassLive. Shams Charania of Stadium was first to report the DPE. The 34-year-old Gallinari was expected to...
Yardbarker
Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three
The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage
The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
ESPN
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
Celtics injury report: Al Horford out for Saturday’s game against Knicks
For the second straight back-to-back, the Celtics will be without Al Horford. The big man was listed as out on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Knicks with low back stiffness. That was the same ailment that kept Horford out for the second game of their...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Knicks 133-118 in historic shooting outing
The Celtics shot the lights out in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night against the Knicks and made history in the process during a 133-118 road win. Boston set a new franchise record with 27 makes from beyond the arc on 52 percent shooting, helping the visitors outpace the Knicks in a fast-paced shootout.
Grant Williams expects NBPA leadership to meet on Kyrie Irving controversy
BOSTON — Grant Williams is one of three Celtics players that are currently among the seven vice presidents in the NBA players’ association, along with suspended Nets guard Kyrie Irving. On the heels of Irving being suspended for promoting an anti-semitic documentary on social media and refusing to...
Teen rescues drowning man outside TD Garden Friday after Celtics win
A night of celebration for an 18-year-old and his father who witnessed the Boston Celtics’ nail-biting victory over the Chicago Bulls live in the TD Garden on Friday night turned into a time for heroics as the young man rushed to help save an individual who fell into the water outside the stadium.
Lakers vs. Cavaliers: How to watch NBA games for free
The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, November 6. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on NBA TV. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on NBA TV or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Both fuboTV and DirecTV offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month for new users.
Celtics’ Grant Williams on Ime Udoka likely joining Nets: ‘He’s going to have success’
BOSTON — The Celtics were put in a strange position when rumors first started flying that Ime Udoka was expected to be the next head coach of the Nets. It was a sudden process as Brooklyn parted ways with Steve Nash, and Udoka soon emerged as the Nets’ primary choice for their next head coach.
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0