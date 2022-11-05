Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Barnstable state Rep. District (David Vieira vs. Kathleen Fox Alfano)

Read full article on original website
The Governor’s Council only denied 1 judge in 6 years; Here’s why
The winner of the gubernatorial race on Election Day will have the power to shape the judiciary in the state for the next four years. After November 2, it will fall upon either Democratic candidate Maura Healey or Republican Geoff Diehl to nominate judges in Massachusetts. But while the governor...
nepm.org
A 'radical Democrat' or 'independent voice'? Unenrolled state rep faces GOP challenger
State Rep. Susannah Whipps is an unenrolled candidate from Athol, Massachusetts. While there are three names on the ballot in the race for the 2nd Franklin Massachusetts House District, just two of those candidates actually want your votes: incumbent Susannah Whipps and Republican challenger Jeffrey Raymond. This is Raymond's first...
New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn Is Resigning
After a high-profile tenure on the New Bedford City Council, Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn announced on WBSM’s SouthCoast Tonight with Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro that he is resigning from the City Council effective Dec. 1, 2022. Dunn, a licensed attorney since 2013, recently began working at...
WCVB
Massachusetts governor candidates make pitches to voters 2 days before election
BOSTON — The Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor are making their last-minute pitches ahead of Tuesday's election. Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, was courting tailgaters on Sunday before the New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Diehl is also scheduled to rally with...
Election 2022: Voters to decide new governor, attorney general and 4 referendum questions
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday will elect a new governor and lieutenant governor, a new attorney general, and vote on whether to tax the rich or to allow undocumented aliens to legally drive cars. That is just some of the drama awaiting the thousands of voters expected to head to their...
Maura Healey makes final campaign push in western Massachusetts
Hampden County Sherriff Nick Cocchi held a rally for Maura Healey's campaign Saturday morning in Springfield.Just 3 days before election day the Sheriff and the Healey campaign hosted a stand-out and rally here in Hampden County.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 2022 ballot questions explained
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters will weigh in on two ballot questions this general election. The first question is a constitutional amendment regarding registers of probate in the state. It reads as follows:. "Are you in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of...
Election Profile: Maura Healey's chances of taking over from the best Republican Governor in the United States
Hoping to replace the polls' best Republican Governor Charlie Baker in the United States according to polls, is Maura Healey...but does she have what it takes lead Massachusetts? Let's look at her offering...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?. The bigger question is why would anyone want to leave the Granite State for a better lifestyle?. One reason might be...
2.3-magnitude earthquake reported in New Hampshire
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit New Hampshire Sunday morning about 3.6 miles northwest of Laconia. The earthquake occurred at 4:23 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers.
Learning loss in Mass. could cost students $21B in future earnings, report says
Pandemic learning losses could cost students in Massachusetts over $21 billion in future earnings, according to a new report from researchers at Harvard University and Stanford University. The report shows that students in Massachusetts lost 75% of a school year’s worth of math instruction and 41% of a year’s worth...
laconiadailysun.com
Two ballot questions await voters on Election Day – here’s what they mean
The 6th Circuit Court Court, Probate Division, is located in Concord near the New Hampshire Supreme Court. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
2022 Election: What are the 4 ballot questions, what do ‘yes’ and ‘no’ votes mean for Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters will be asked to weigh in on four key ballot questions when they head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Ballot question 1 would establish additional tax on income over $1M. Here’s what “yes” and “no” votes would mean:. Ballot question 2...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won Sunday
There was a $100,000 lottery prize won in the commonwealth on Sunday, along with a $50,000 lottery prize. The $100,000 prize was won in Lunenburg off of a “Mass Cash” ticket. The winning ticket was sold from Bakers Whalom Variety. The $50,000 prize ticket was sold at Johnny...
The Oldest Bar in Each New England State, Including the Oldest in the Country
'Tis the season for road and day trips, so why not try and hit the oldest bars in New England? Let's call it your 'bar bucket list' to check off over time. One of the most fun parts of day or overnight road trips and getaways is discovering the new or checking off lists, and I think this list of grabbing food and drinks at the oldest bars in New England sounds like a blast. It's mixing fun and good times with family or friends, plus seeing historic landmarks. And just wait until you read some of this history!
New Hampshire GOP Senate Candidate Targeted by Attack at Debate
New Hampshire’s Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc was attacked before a debate on Wednesday night. The former general was attending the event at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown when a person in the crowd outside the debate venue threw a punch at him. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” a Bolduc campaign manager said. “Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene.” Bolduc—an election denier who was recently called out for spreading a hoax that kids are using litter boxes in classrooms—was said to have been uninjured in the attack and proceeded with the debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. “Disgusting behavior,” Hassan’s communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted late Wednesday. “We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last.”Read it at Boston 25 News
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
