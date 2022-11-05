ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick

MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
BRUNSWICK, OH
richlandsource.com

Canton South wins tense tussle with East Liverpool Beaver Local

A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton South's direction just enough to squeeze past East Liverpool Beaver Local 56-48 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. East Liverpool Beaver Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley

Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MENTOR, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby's Gonzales takes fourth at state, Lady Lex finishes third in team standings

OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall in the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Defensive dominance: Mansfield stymies Defiance

Mansfield's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Defiance 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield pulled in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Tygers sack Bulldogs in regional quarterfinals

MANSFIELD — Ricky Mills and his Mansfield Senior teammates threw a sack party Friday night. Mills had 3.5 of Senior High’s six quarterback sacks and the fifth-seeded Tygers blanked No. 13 Defiance 16-0 in a Division III regional quarterfinal game at Arlin Field. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 16, Defiance...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Eagles soar to 3rd-place finish at cross country state championships

OBETZ — The blustery conditions didn’t bother Colonel Crawford’s Cecelia Chase or the rest of the Eagles. Chase finished eighth overall, leading Colonel Crawford to a third-place finish in the Division III girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at wind-swept Fortress Obetz. GALLERY: Division...
OBETZ, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy