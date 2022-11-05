Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick
MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
richlandsource.com
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Independence in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Mentor Lake Catholic as it shut out Independence 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 29, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Burton Berkshire in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton South wins tense tussle with East Liverpool Beaver Local
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton South's direction just enough to squeeze past East Liverpool Beaver Local 56-48 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. East Liverpool Beaver Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
richlandsource.com
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Cubs, Eagles & Cougars all advance to Sweet 16 of Ohio prep football playoffs
MANSFIELD -- This regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio was compiled by Lede Ai, and artificial intelligence tool utilizing data collected by the Scorestream app. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from...
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney nets nifty victory over Creston Norwayne
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney showed its poise to outlast a game Creston Norwayne squad for a 24-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney opened with a 3-0 advantage over Creston Norwayne through the first quarter.
Greatest comeback in St. Ignatius football history? Inside the numbers of Wildcats’ 50-49 win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Chuck Kyle nearly gave his last halftime speech as St. Ignatius football coach on Friday, asking his player to “make some magic happen” amid their talks of strategy and adjustments. The Wildcats found that magic in the second half of their 50-49 win...
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: West Portsmouth Portsmouth West stymies Gahanna Columbus Academy
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. West Portsmouth West proved that in blanking Gahanna Columbus Academy 21-0 during this Ohio football game. West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gahanna Columbus Academy through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Shelby's Gonzales takes fourth at state, Lady Lex finishes third in team standings
OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall in the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Columbus Bishop Ready slips past St. Clairsville
Columbus Bishop Ready survived St. Clairsville in a 24-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football on November 4. Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 14-7 advantage over St. Clairsville through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Perry's win over Navarre Fairless
Defense dominated as Perry pitched a 35-0 shutout of Navarre Fairless in an Ohio high school football matchup. Perry opened with a 14-0 advantage over Navarre Fairless through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: Mansfield stymies Defiance
Mansfield's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Defiance 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield pulled in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Pickerington Central topples Pickerington North
Pickerington Central eventually plied victory away from Pickerington North 28-20 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Pickerington North showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Pickerington Central as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Tygers sack Bulldogs in regional quarterfinals
MANSFIELD — Ricky Mills and his Mansfield Senior teammates threw a sack party Friday night. Mills had 3.5 of Senior High’s six quarterback sacks and the fifth-seeded Tygers blanked No. 13 Defiance 16-0 in a Division III regional quarterfinal game at Arlin Field. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 16, Defiance...
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Bloom-Carroll overcomes Dresden Tri-Valley
Dresden Tri-Valley was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Bloom-Carroll prevailed 20-7 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Bloom-Carroll darted in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
Mentor rallies past Canton McKinley, 19-14, with last-minute touchdown pass
MENTOR, Ohio — Scotty Fox hit Nicholas Jares on a 21-yard touchdown pass with just 12 seconds to play Friday as host Mentor came from behind to edge Canton McKinley, 19-14, in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup. Fox, a sophomore, was nearly sacked on the play,...
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls Kenston finds its footing in sprinting past Youngstown Chaney
Chagrin Falls Kenston dominated from start to finish in an imposing 31-7 win over Youngstown Chaney in Ohio high school football on November 4. Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Eagles soar to 3rd-place finish at cross country state championships
OBETZ — The blustery conditions didn’t bother Colonel Crawford’s Cecelia Chase or the rest of the Eagles. Chase finished eighth overall, leading Colonel Crawford to a third-place finish in the Division III girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at wind-swept Fortress Obetz. GALLERY: Division...
