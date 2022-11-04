ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

Angela Rose “Angie” Ninos, 97, Alfred NY

Angela Rose “Angie” Ninos – (97) – of 34 Hillcrest Dr., Alfred, NY died Monday afternoon (October 31, 2022) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. Born in Delianuova, Italy on September 30, 1925, she was the daughter of Arcangelo & Josephine (Gongemi) Italiano. Angie’s family moved to the United States when she was 9 years old and settled in Bolivar, NY. Her family owned and operated the Chef Bar & Grill for years. She was a graduate of Bolivar High School (class of 1946).
Do you know about Wildfire Ranch in Friendship NY? See the slideshow

A new ranch established in the hills of Friendship this year with a unique mission: “Equine Spiritual Retreat for Trauma Recovery.”. Carolyn M. Higgins is an Equine and Mindfulness Life Coach, and Certified Clinical Trauma Professional with 24 years in the area of mental health and trauma recovery. Read more about the service she and her team offer:
Child seat safety check points this month in Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Emporium, and Mansfield among planned safety checks. The Pennsylvania State Police will be sponsoring a child passenger safety seat check point during the week of Monday, November 14th thru Sunday, November 27th . The goal of the campaign is to increase safety belt/child safety seat use rates throughout the Commonwealth. These checks will be held throughout Troop F area. Please bring your child safety seat, vehicle manual, and child safety seat instructions. The check should take approximately 30 minutes per seat. If you need directions to the check point or can not make the date and would like a seat checked, please call your local PSP Barracks to schedule an appointment with a certified technician.
University Police and Athletic Department to participate in 3,000 pushup challenge

Alfred State College University Police is teaming up with the ASC student-athletes and the Alfred Fire Department to participate in the 3,000 pushup challenge. The Alfred State College University Police are teaming up with the ASC Athletic Department and the Alfred Fire Department to participate in the 3,000 pushup challenge.
