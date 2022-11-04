Coudersport, Emporium, and Mansfield among planned safety checks. The Pennsylvania State Police will be sponsoring a child passenger safety seat check point during the week of Monday, November 14th thru Sunday, November 27th . The goal of the campaign is to increase safety belt/child safety seat use rates throughout the Commonwealth. These checks will be held throughout Troop F area. Please bring your child safety seat, vehicle manual, and child safety seat instructions. The check should take approximately 30 minutes per seat. If you need directions to the check point or can not make the date and would like a seat checked, please call your local PSP Barracks to schedule an appointment with a certified technician.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO