greaterlongisland.com
Two local 10-year-old girls raise $1,000 to Save-A-Pet USA in Port Jefferson
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. The time tested, humble lemonade stand has empowered two local 10-year-olds to make a difference for pups in...
greaterlongisland.com
Rockville Centre Police Department unveils new headquarters to the public
Thanks to a hardly used building and a growing department, the Rockville Centre Police Department upgraded to a new facility. The 56-officer department moved into its new headquarters at 142 Maple Ave., the former Rockville Centre Municipal Water Department building, June 1. On Saturday, the department and village board hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and an open house for the public. The open house was led by Commissioner James Vafeades.
greaterlongisland.com
Nestlé Toll House Café in Bay Shore closes down
Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip in the Westfield South Shore Mall has hung up its oven mitts. The longtime food court tenant announced its closure on social media Saturday night. “Thank you everyone for your support throughout the years! 🙏” reads the shop’s last Instagram post....
greaterlongisland.com
The new Cazzio’s Pizza and Pasta in E. Northport serves 40 different pies
John Parini’s grandmother, Carol, hated the nickname ‘Caz.’ Now — for the second time — that dreaded nickname adorns a family business. “One of my grandfather’s pizzeria’s back in the day was Cazzio’s,” Parini said. “The story behind Cazzio’s is he always used to call my grandmother ‘Caz,’ and when he opened up the pizzeria he did Cazzio’s. She hated it, so my grandfather used to antagonize her with it.”
greaterlongisland.com
Manorville’s Kasey Choma excels in the classroom and on the field for Notre Dame lacrosse
Notre Dame lacrosse star Kasey Choma never forgets the foundation she built in her game while playing for Eastport-South Manor and competing in arguably the fiercest lacrosse region in the world. “The consistent intensity and passion my teammates brought to practice every day made myself and everyone become a better...
greaterlongisland.com
25 photos from Blue Point’s 18th annual Cask Ale Festival in Patchogue
Blue Point Brewing Co. hosted its 18th annual Cask Ale Festival on Saturday. Food trucks, artists and — of course — a wide breadth of beer vendors filled the brewery’s parking lot on the warm November afternoon. Also in the parking lot were several pints of Caskmaster...
greaterlongisland.com
Nassau CC quarterback Luke Sprague has become ‘the top JUCO QB’ in the nation
Luke Sprague is betting on himself. After playing sparingly at Long Island University for three years, the quarterback decided to transfer to Nassau Community College for this season. “It was difficult but I’m very happy that I did it,” said Sprague. “I really wanted to take a bet on myself...
