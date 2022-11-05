ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rockville Centre Police Department unveils new headquarters to the public

Thanks to a hardly used building and a growing department, the Rockville Centre Police Department upgraded to a new facility. The 56-officer department moved into its new headquarters at 142 Maple Ave., the former Rockville Centre Municipal Water Department building, June 1. On Saturday, the department and village board hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and an open house for the public. The open house was led by Commissioner James Vafeades.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Nestlé Toll House Café in Bay Shore closes down

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip in the Westfield South Shore Mall has hung up its oven mitts. The longtime food court tenant announced its closure on social media Saturday night. “Thank you everyone for your support throughout the years! 🙏” reads the shop’s last Instagram post....
BAY SHORE, NY
The new Cazzio’s Pizza and Pasta in E. Northport serves 40 different pies

John Parini’s grandmother, Carol, hated the nickname ‘Caz.’ Now — for the second time — that dreaded nickname adorns a family business. “One of my grandfather’s pizzeria’s back in the day was Cazzio’s,” Parini said. “The story behind Cazzio’s is he always used to call my grandmother ‘Caz,’ and when he opened up the pizzeria he did Cazzio’s. She hated it, so my grandfather used to antagonize her with it.”
NORTHPORT, NY

