Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Berkshire state Rep. District (William Pignatelli vs. Michael Lavery)

Read full article on original website
Related
The Governor’s Council only denied 1 judge in 6 years; Here’s why
The winner of the gubernatorial race on Election Day will have the power to shape the judiciary in the state for the next four years. After November 2, it will fall upon either Democratic candidate Maura Healey or Republican Geoff Diehl to nominate judges in Massachusetts. But while the governor...
nepm.org
A 'radical Democrat' or 'independent voice'? Unenrolled state rep faces GOP challenger
State Rep. Susannah Whipps is an unenrolled candidate from Athol, Massachusetts. While there are three names on the ballot in the race for the 2nd Franklin Massachusetts House District, just two of those candidates actually want your votes: incumbent Susannah Whipps and Republican challenger Jeffrey Raymond. This is Raymond's first...
Attorney general finds Westfield council didn’t violate meeting law in stopping critic
WESTFIELD — The City Council didn’t violate the state’s Open Meeting Law when it cut off a critic and recessed its meeting on May 5, the attorney general’s office has found. Councilors received notice of the determination and voted on Nov. 2 to place it on...
Election 2022: Voters to decide new governor, attorney general and 4 referendum questions
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday will elect a new governor and lieutenant governor, a new attorney general, and vote on whether to tax the rich or to allow undocumented aliens to legally drive cars. That is just some of the drama awaiting the thousands of voters expected to head to their...
Maura Healey makes final campaign push in western Massachusetts
Hampden County Sherriff Nick Cocchi held a rally for Maura Healey's campaign Saturday morning in Springfield.Just 3 days before election day the Sheriff and the Healey campaign hosted a stand-out and rally here in Hampden County.
WCVB
Massachusetts governor candidates make pitches to voters 2 days before election
BOSTON — The Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor are making their last-minute pitches ahead of Tuesday's election. Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, was courting tailgaters on Sunday before the New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Diehl is also scheduled to rally with...
Business Monday ETC: Nov. 7, 2022
Springfield Technical Community College brought home 10 Medallion Awards at the District 1 conference of the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations held in Syracuse, New York, in October. The prizes included golds in three categories: excellence in writing-long form, outdoor media, and video shorts. The college’s marketing team...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
Election Profile: Maura Healey's chances of taking over from the best Republican Governor in the United States
Hoping to replace the polls' best Republican Governor Charlie Baker in the United States according to polls, is Maura Healey...but does she have what it takes lead Massachusetts? Let's look at her offering...
Smith College buys single family residence in Northampton for $675,000
Smith College acquired the property at 15 Ahwaga Avenue, Northampton, from Hyman S. Edelstein and Sally R. Edelstein on Oct. 18, 2022, for $675,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 4,639-square-foot lot.
In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney
Democrat Charity Clark has eight years of experience working in the Attorney General’s Office. Her Republican opponent Mike Tagliavia isn’t an attorney and says he’s not a “career politician.” Read the story on VTDigger here: In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney.
Springfield native Darrell C. Byers expands Interise ‘Streetwise MBA’ to Springfield, Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD — There is a phrase Darrell C. Byers, Springfield native and CEO of Interise in Boston, repeats: “Work on your business, not in your business.”. What he means is that entrepreneurs and founders of small business — be they restaurants, health-care providers, transportation or home contracting — can get caught up in the day-to-day work and take their eyes off the strategic planning and long-term financial questions that make the difference in failure, survival and thriving.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 2022 ballot questions explained
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters will weigh in on two ballot questions this general election. The first question is a constitutional amendment regarding registers of probate in the state. It reads as follows:. "Are you in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of...
Learning loss in Mass. could cost students $21B in future earnings, report says
Pandemic learning losses could cost students in Massachusetts over $21 billion in future earnings, according to a new report from researchers at Harvard University and Stanford University. The report shows that students in Massachusetts lost 75% of a school year’s worth of math instruction and 41% of a year’s worth...
Adult-use recreational cannabis shop to open in Bennington, Vt.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS 10) – As the chances to open an adult use recreational cannabis store in New York by the end of 2022 seems to be going up in smoke, Vermonters are already enjoying the blossoming new industry. As the flowering new cannabis industry grows across the country and there are more delays in […]
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?. The bigger question is why would anyone want to leave the Granite State for a better lifestyle?. One reason might be...
Medical Notes: Nov. 7, 2022
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding it’s monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts men arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl to veterans being treated for addiction
BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl and targeting veterans at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center being treated for addiction. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, both of Lawrence, were indicted on one count...
2.3-magnitude earthquake reported in New Hampshire
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit New Hampshire Sunday morning about 3.6 miles northwest of Laconia. The earthquake occurred at 4:23 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0