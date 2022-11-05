Read full article on original website
Winds calm and power returns after Friday storm left over 12,000 in the dark
Rain and wind let up Saturday as Portland General Electric worked to restore power to thousands of customers impacted by Friday’s storm. Around 2,100 PGE customers are still without power – down from 12,500 the night before. A majority of the outages are in Clackamas County. Pacific Power shows just over 100 outages in Oregon, most of which are in Pendleton.
Portland business owner's truck stolen
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media around a stolen truck. It's not just any stolen truck. The truck is home to Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood owned by Shardell Dues. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm
A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
Storm roils Portland region: More to come
Power outages, blocked roads, localized flooding, a Big Pipe overflow and more are blamed on winds and rains.The first serious storm of the Fall played havoc across the Portland area on Friday and into Saturday, knocking out power to thousands of utility customers, causing at least one combined sewer overflow into the Willamette River, raising the threat of localized flooding, and possibly contributing to a fatal crash on Highway 26 near milepost 53. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, PGE was reporting more than 13,000 customers were still without service. Crews have been working throughout the night. Just after...
KATU.com
Rollover crash Monday morning closes NE Brookwood Parkway in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Emergency responders are on the scene of a rollover crash near the Hillsboro Airport. Crews were dispatched to NE Brookwood Parkway and NE Airport Road around 10:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found a gray-colored vehicle on its top. No word on any injuries at this...
Heavy rains cause switch to Portland well water
City officials say turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir prompted shift to Columbia South Shore Well Field.The Portland Water Bureau has temporarily switched the city's water supply to the Columbia South Shore Well Field because of turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir caused by recent heavy rains. Turbidity is organic material suspended in the water. Operations Manager Chris Wanner said the transition from Bull Run water to 100% groundwater went smoothly. "It's important that our community members know how incredibly fortunate we are to have two reliable water sources," said Wanner. "It doesn't just happen. It's the result of decades...
TriMet pulls 'Green buses' from Division line
UPDATE: Regional transit agency says missing or loose bolts were discovered on several of the new buses.TriMet has pulled all off its 60-foot articulated buses from its newly launched Division Street line. TriMet posted a notice of the withdrawal on Sunday, Nov. 6. On Monday the regional transit agency said inspectors had found a fastener or bolt that connects a mounting plate to the frame was missing or loose on six buses. "Just as it's disappointing to have an issue or recall on a brand new car that needs to be addressed, we feel the same about our brand...
Portland Fire & Rescue Battles Substation Fire
During the height of the wind and rain storm Friday night, a PGE substation in Northeast Portland caught fire.
KATU.com
Crash closes Highway 99W between Sherwood and Newberg for several hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 99W was closed north of Newberg for a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders were dispatched to 99W and NE Corral Creek Road at p.m. Fire officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say three vehicles were involved. One person had to be cut out...
Your Insider’s Guide to Portland’s Christmas Ships Is Here
Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned ship watcher, here’s how to enjoy every minute of this Portland tradition. This year marks the 68th anniversary of a beloved Portland and Vancouver holiday tradition—the Christmas Ship Parade. Just like heading out to chop down your own Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving, this area tradition kickstarts the holiday season earlier than you think. These ships start rolling December 2, showing off their spectacular lights against the backdrop of Portland’s rivers. So make your plans now to start your own family tradition. Head down to the waterfront to watch dozens of lighted boats show off their love of all things yuletide this year.
6 businesses damaged in SE Portland, burglars at-large
Six businesses in Southeast Portland were damaged, including some from burglaries, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Portland police said.
One Portland arborist suggests this in case of a fallen tree
One board certified master arborists has been in the industry for about 25 years, but she says weather conditions seem to be more of an issue recently.
americanmilitarynews.com
A Portland hiker and his puppy were shot dead on a remote Washington trail; the investigation has been as strange as the killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
kezi.com
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
Firehose is off for now, enjoy a few dry moments before the next one
The atmospheric river and its firehose of rain shifts south Saturday morning. This will give everyone a brief break from the 'rainmageddon' we just endured.
kptv.com
Heavy rain and wind brings down trees, knocks out power in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friday’s wild weather left some Portland residents without power for much of the day. Trees fell and pulled down power lines in several areas blocking roadways and keeping clean-up crews busy into the evening hours. In southeast Portland, near the intersection 11th Avenue and Lexington...
Sold-out Lake Oswego event benefits Boys and Girls Aid
A sold-out fundraising auction to benefit the Boys and Girls Aid brought a lot of fun and smiles in the effort to help kids find their forever homes.
No judgment here: Where to grab Thanksgiving takeout in Portland
So, the in-laws are flying in for Thanksgiving and cooking isn’t one of your strengths. So what? You’re an adult. You probably own a credit card. You also live in Portland, where there’s a cornucopia of professional chefs willing to carry the burden of holiday cooking.
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
