ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Sports Nation

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

LAFC wins first MLS Cup after thrilling shootout win over Philadelphia Union

LOS ANGELES -- LAFC won its first-ever MLS Cup title, beating the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalty kicks after a thrilling, roller-coaster final at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday finished 3-3 after extra time. Substitute goalkeeper John McCarthy, in just his second appearance for the club, was LAFC's hero,...
ESPN

Phil Neville signs contract extension at Inter Miami

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has signed a contract extension, the MLS club announced on Monday. Neville's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022 season. The length of the extension was not disclosed. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) "I'm obviously really...
FOX Sports

LAFC rallies late to win their first MLS Cup in penalty shootout

The 2022 MLS Cup belongs to the Los Angeles Football club. LAFC topped the Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout following a thrilling 3-3 tie Saturday at Banc of California Stadium. Ilie Sánchez scored the winning spot kick after LAFC backup keeper John McCarthy, a Philadelphia native and former Union player, stopped all but one of the three attempts he faced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.”. The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Sports

Manchester United draw Barcelona in UEFA Europa League knockout playoff round; complete results

The UEFA Europa League draw provided some marquee matchups for when the tournament returns in February as third-place finishers from the Champions League groups stage drop into the tournament to take on the Europa League's second-place group stage teams. You can find all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan.
SB Nation

Manchester City to Face Leipzig In Champions League

Manchester City will face German side RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw, made earlier today, saw the blues drawn as the first seeded team and will face Leipzig for the second time in their history. The two teams met in the group stage last...
ESPN

LAFC's unlikely hero, John McCarthy, ensures MLS Cup gets Hollywood ending

LOS ANGELES -- Not even Hollywood finest could have written the script that played out Saturday in the MLS Cup title win for LAFC. Headlined by leading men such as Carlos Vela, Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale, who are massive stars on their own, LAFC were heavy favorites against the Philadelphia Union as they entered the raucous stage of Banc of California Stadium.
ESPN

Canada's Alphonso Davies suffers injury 2 weeks before World Cup

Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies just over two weeks before the World Cup begins after he went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich. Davies clutched the back of his right thigh before going off in obvious discomfort in the 63rd minute...
ESPN

USMNT's Sam Vines out of World Cup with broken tibia

American left back Sam Vines injured a leg and needed surgery, eliminating him from consideration for the United States World Cup roster. Right back Sergino Dest missed his second straight match for AC Milan with what the club called adductor fatigue earlier in the week. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga,...
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Champions League last-16 draw will see Pulisic return to Dortmund for first time

Monday’s Champions League last-16 draw produced a host of intriguing ties, but there will be one in particular that catches the eye of American fans. Chelsea was paired up with Borussia Dortmund, which will see two of the USMNT’s top players, Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, square off. For Pulisic, it will be the first time he’s faced Dortmund since joining Chelsea for $70.4 million in 2019 — by far the highest transfer fee ever paid for an American.  Let’s look at all eight ties, which will see the first legs on February 14-15 and 21-22, with the second legs on March 7-8...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas named in Costa Rica squad

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas and former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell have been named in Costa Rica's squad for the Qatar World Cup. Midfielder Bryan Ruiz, 37, who played for Fulham, is also included along with Sunderland striker Jewison Bennette. Brandon Aguilera, 19, a midfielder on loan at Guanacasteca from...
Los Angeles Sports Nation

Los Angeles Sports Nation

Los Angeles, CA
438
Followers
615
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Enhancing Your Los Angeles Sports Fan Experience

 https://www.laxsportsnation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy