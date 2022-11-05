Read full article on original website
ESPN
Gareth Bale after helping LAFC win MLS Cup: I seem to have a knack for scoring in finals
Gareth Bale acknowledged he seems to have a knack for scoring in finals after he became the first player to score in Champions League and MLS Cup finals when helping LAFC to win Major League Soccer's championship for the first time on Saturday. Bale headed in a dramatic equalizer in...
ESPN
LAFC wins first MLS Cup after thrilling shootout win over Philadelphia Union
LOS ANGELES -- LAFC won its first-ever MLS Cup title, beating the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalty kicks after a thrilling, roller-coaster final at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday finished 3-3 after extra time. Substitute goalkeeper John McCarthy, in just his second appearance for the club, was LAFC's hero,...
Los Angeles Football Club Wins First Ever MLS Cup
Five years into its existence, Los Angeles Football Club won its first MLS Cup defeating Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout with the result of 3-0 at the Banc of California Stadium on Saturday. In one of the best finals in MLS history, the game was full of mixed emotions...
CBS Sports
LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union score: Wild MLS Cup goes to penalty kicks as LAFC win their first title
In what may go down as the greatest MLS game ever and easily the most entertaining MLS Cup in history, LAFC are first-time champions, defeating the Philadelphia Union in penalty kicks on Saturday. The game finished 2-2 at the end of regulation and 3-3 at the end of extra time,...
