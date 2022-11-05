Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Teen rescues drowning man outside TD Garden Friday after Celtics win
A night of celebration for an 18-year-old and his father who witnessed the Boston Celtics’ nail-biting victory over the Chicago Bulls live in the TD Garden on Friday night turned into a time for heroics as the young man rushed to help save an individual who fell into the water outside the stadium.
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
Where Patriots sit in division, AFC playoff picture heading into bye
FOXBOROUGH — The AFC East is stronger than it’s been. The whole conference is clogged in the middle. The Patriots head into their bye week just past the midpoint of the season in the midst of the playoff race with a lot of work to do. If the...
Single family residence in East Longmeadow sells for $625,000
Paul Roberge and Jessica Roberge bought the property at 4 Wellington Drive, East Longmeadow, from Karen Balmer on Oct. 19, 2022. The $625,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $215. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. These nearby...
Cam Neely apologizes for Bruins’ mistakes in signing Mitchell Miller
Barely 12 hours after announcing the team’s intention to cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller, Bruins president Cam Neely met with the media and apologized for mistakes in judgment and in the vetting process. As a 14-year-old, Miller was found guilty of assault in the Ohio juvenile justice...
Mac Jones showed toughness by putting his ‘body on the line’ in Patriots win
Mac Jones isn’t afraid of a little contact. Last year, the Patriots quarterback went viral when he sprinted halfway down the field inside MetLife Stadium to push Damien Harris into the end zone. The running back was fighting through contact with four New York Jets players on him when Jones sprint in from behind to help push his teammate over the goal line.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Sarat Lincoln in Agawam celebrates centennial with gift to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield
AGAWAM – The Greater Westfield Boys & Girls Club received a $5,000 donation from the Sarat Lincoln dealership in Agawam recently as part of the Lincoln Centennial Celebration. On hand to help present the check was Lincoln regional manager Ken Karwowski from New Jersey along with John “Jack” Sarat,...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Beat Kutztown in Final Preseason Tuneup
HARTFORD, Conn. – Five Huskies scored in double digits as the UConn women's basketball team beat Kutztown, 115-42, in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon in the XL Center. Sophomore Azzi Fudd led the game with 29 points and made nine three pointers. Fudd scored 23 of her points in the second half.
Smith College buys single family residence in Northampton for $675,000
Smith College acquired the property at 15 Ahwaga Avenue, Northampton, from Hyman S. Edelstein and Sally R. Edelstein on Oct. 18, 2022, for $675,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 4,639-square-foot lot.
Harvard Crimson
Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA
Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
