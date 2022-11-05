Read full article on original website
steeledodgenews.com
Sheriff candidates exchange subtle jabs
It took five weeks, but the gloves finally came off – sort of – during a candidate forum. It happened Monday during the meeting between Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele and his opponent, Deputy Darrin Helget. In a rematch of the 2018 race – and in what many...
KEYC
Bounce Town reopens after months of closure
KEYC
#12 MSU Falls to Minot State
KEYC
Celebration at SCC for First Generation College Student Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is celebrating its population of first generation students today. SCC students, faculty and staff will have opportunities to learn more about what it means to be a first-generation college student and celebrate with games and prizes. The celebration will take place at SCC’s...
KEYC
New Ulm Women’s Expo & Craft Fair returns to raise money for education and local artists
KEYC
Caring Canine Maisy surprises patients at Mankato hospital
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Meet Maisy, a four-year-old golden retriever, and one of the newest “Caring Canines” at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Maisy surprises patients with a smile, a much-needed cuddle, and some relaxation during their visits. “It’s great. I’ve never seen a dog in...
KEYC
MNSU students give the community their ‘dream closet’
thecarletonian.com
Tandem Bagels to close Northfield location
On October 27, beloved bagel and coffee shop Tandem Bagels announced via their social media pages that their Northfield location will close on Sunday, November 13. Tandem Bagels has been in Northfield since 2013 and has two other locations in Mankato opened by owners Anne Frentz, Gretchen Sandstorm and Lisa Friend in 2012.
KEYC
Pick of the litter: Frisco
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Frisco. This pup is only six months old. Frisco is a black and white German Shepard mix. He loves to give kisses, play with toys, and release his energy. Frisco needs a home that is ready to play...
3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
KEYC
Cleveland vs. Mayer Lutheran
KEYC
MSU football tops SMSU
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
KEYC
Gustavus wins MIAC Championship 3-2 against St. Olaf
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Gusties volleyball team won the MIAC championship against the St. Olaf Oles 3-2. The Gusties will find out their next opponent on the NCAA tournament Monday at noon.
KEYC
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown falls 3-1 in section championship to Belle Plaine
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers volleyball team fell in the section 2-AA championship game to the Belle Plaine Tigers 3-1. The Buccaneers finish the season with an 18-14 record.
KEYC
Wine and chocolate: What makes the perfect pairing?
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the loads of leftover Halloween candy, families are still making their way through the candy rubble. Guest host Sean Morawczynski and Lisa, ever the curious ones, wondered what kinds of candy, specifically chocolate (of course!), pair well with different wines. The two had an expert, August Jeske from Cork and Key, join them with some delightful, tasty wine and chocolate pairings.
KEYC
North Star Taxidermy: creatively displaying that special catch in Nicollet
NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - North Star Taxidermy in Nicollet is prepared for whatever comes their way, after the opener, this weekend. Recently, Kelsey and Lisa got a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into preserving that big catch.
KIMT
Charges dropped over Albert Lea business that defied COVID shutdown order
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Additional charges have been dropped against the Freeborn County woman who defied Governor Walz’ COVID business shutdown. Melissa Lynn “Lisa” Hanson, former owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, was found guilty on misdemeanor charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating Governor Walz’ executive order that restaurants and other businesses had to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Southern Minnesota News
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
