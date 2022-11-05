ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

steeledodgenews.com

Sheriff candidates exchange subtle jabs

It took five weeks, but the gloves finally came off – sort of – during a candidate forum. It happened Monday during the meeting between Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele and his opponent, Deputy Darrin Helget. In a rematch of the 2018 race – and in what many...
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Bounce Town reopens after months of closure

Bounce Town reopens after months of closure
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

#12 MSU Falls to Minot State

Wine and chocolate: What makes the perfect pairing?. Guest host Sean Morawczynski and Lisa had an expert, August Jeske from Cork and Key, join them with some delightful, tasty wine and chocolate pairings.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Celebration at SCC for First Generation College Student Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is celebrating its population of first generation students today. SCC students, faculty and staff will have opportunities to learn more about what it means to be a first-generation college student and celebrate with games and prizes. The celebration will take place at SCC’s...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Caring Canine Maisy surprises patients at Mankato hospital

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Meet Maisy, a four-year-old golden retriever, and one of the newest “Caring Canines” at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Maisy surprises patients with a smile, a much-needed cuddle, and some relaxation during their visits. “It’s great. I’ve never seen a dog in...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MNSU students give the community their ‘dream closet’

MNSU students give the community their 'dream closet'
MANKATO, MN
thecarletonian.com

Tandem Bagels to close Northfield location

On October 27, beloved bagel and coffee shop Tandem Bagels announced via their social media pages that their Northfield location will close on Sunday, November 13. Tandem Bagels has been in Northfield since 2013 and has two other locations in Mankato opened by owners Anne Frentz, Gretchen Sandstorm and Lisa Friend in 2012.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KEYC

Pick of the litter: Frisco

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Frisco. This pup is only six months old. Frisco is a black and white German Shepard mix. He loves to give kisses, play with toys, and release his energy. Frisco needs a home that is ready to play...
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Cleveland vs. Mayer Lutheran

Cleveland vs. Mayer Lutheran
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU football tops SMSU

MSU football tops SMSU
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Wine and chocolate: What makes the perfect pairing?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the loads of leftover Halloween candy, families are still making their way through the candy rubble. Guest host Sean Morawczynski and Lisa, ever the curious ones, wondered what kinds of candy, specifically chocolate (of course!), pair well with different wines. The two had an expert, August Jeske from Cork and Key, join them with some delightful, tasty wine and chocolate pairings.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Charges dropped over Albert Lea business that defied COVID shutdown order

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Additional charges have been dropped against the Freeborn County woman who defied Governor Walz’ COVID business shutdown. Melissa Lynn “Lisa” Hanson, former owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, was found guilty on misdemeanor charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating Governor Walz’ executive order that restaurants and other businesses had to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested

A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
MANKATO, MN

