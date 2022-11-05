Read full article on original website
No. 4 Central football opens Division I tournament with win, defeats No. 13 Shrewsbury
SPRINGFIELD — The No. 4 Central football team defeated No. 13 Shrewsbury, 60-14, Friday night in the first round of the Division I playoffs at Berte Field as the Golden Eagles begin the homestretch of their quest for four straight state championships.
Boys Soccer State Tournament Scoreboard: Five WMass team advance & more
No. 27 Chicopee Comp at No. 6 Melrose, 5 p.m.
Billerica QB J.T. Green scores 3 TDs to lead No. 7 Indians past No. 10 Westfield 42-14 in state Division 3 Round of 16 football game
BILLERICA – Billerica senior quarterback J.T. Green passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another as he kept the seventh-seeded Indians unbeaten with a 42-14 win over No. 10 Westfield in a state Division 3 Round of 16 football game Friday night at Billerica Memorial Field. Billerica (9-0) scored...
No. 10 Westfield football falls to No. 7 Billerica in Div. III State Tournament, 42-14
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 10 Westfield lost to No. 7 Billerica in its Division III State Tournament round of 16 match on Friday, 42-14. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
No. 14 Taconic defeated by No. 3 Oxford in the Div. VIII football state tournament
OXFORD — No. 14 Taconic fell to No. 3 Oxford in the first round of the Division VIII State Tournament. Oxford’s strong offense propelled it past Taconic throughout the game. The trio of Lucas Lambert, Jadan Morales and Robert Fisher dominated through and around the Taconic defense. Both the passing and running game was strong for the Pirates, and it was difficult to stop.
No. 9 East Longmeadow starts slow against No. 8 Middleboro, falls in Div. IV state football playoffs
MIDDLEBOROUGH — No. 9 East Longmeadow started all of its wins this season with a spark.
No. 12 Ware falls just short against No. 5 Old Colony in Div. VIII State Tournament, 22-15
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 12 Ware lost to No. 5 Old Colony in its Round of 16 match of the Division VIII State Tournament on Friday, 22-15. If you purchase a product or register for...
Worcester Railers win again; tie ECHL record with 8-0 start
WORCESTER – If it weren’t for good news, the Railers wouldn’t have any. Their 5-2 victory over the Norfolk Admirals here Sunday afternoon has put them on the verge of going where no Worcester hockey team has ever gone before, and no ECHL team has gone before. The triumph extended their season-opening winning streak to eight games. That ties the 2014-15 Sharks for the longest winning streak of any kind by a city team. They won eight straight from Jan. 4, 2015 through Jan. 21.
Worcester Railers expect more than 5,000 public school students to attend Tuesday’s School Day Game
WORCESTER – The Worcester Railers Hockey Club, will host the city’s fifth annual School Day Game on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10:05 am when the Railers host the Norfolk Admirals at the DCU Center. Worcester is 8-0-0 to start the season. This start ties the longest win streak...
Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores twice in Boston College’s loss to Duke
The Boston College football team has not had a great season, but Springfield native Joe Griffin Jr. has. The freshman had a career night against Duke in a loss on Nov. 4, picking up 103 yards and scoring two touchdowns on five receptions. In addition to his night catching the...
Where Patriots sit in division, AFC playoff picture heading into bye
FOXBOROUGH — The AFC East is stronger than it’s been. The whole conference is clogged in the middle. The Patriots head into their bye week just past the midpoint of the season in the midst of the playoff race with a lot of work to do. If the...
Cam Neely apologizes for Bruins’ mistakes in signing Mitchell Miller
Barely 12 hours after announcing the team’s intention to cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller, Bruins president Cam Neely met with the media and apologized for mistakes in judgment and in the vetting process. As a 14-year-old, Miller was found guilty of assault in the Ohio juvenile justice...
Harvard Crimson
Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA
Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
Mac Jones showed toughness by putting his ‘body on the line’ in Patriots win
Mac Jones isn’t afraid of a little contact. Last year, the Patriots quarterback went viral when he sprinted halfway down the field inside MetLife Stadium to push Damien Harris into the end zone. The running back was fighting through contact with four New York Jets players on him when Jones sprint in from behind to help push his teammate over the goal line.
Teen rescues drowning man outside TD Garden Friday after Celtics win
A night of celebration for an 18-year-old and his father who witnessed the Boston Celtics’ nail-biting victory over the Chicago Bulls live in the TD Garden on Friday night turned into a time for heroics as the young man rushed to help save an individual who fell into the water outside the stadium.
westernmassnews.com
Game of the Week: Shrewsbury at Springfield Central
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked. You voted. This week’s Game of the Week is Shrewbury at Springfield Central. Check out the highlights in the video above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Boston Bruins returning home to face St. Louis Blues, Monday, how to watch
St. Louis Blues (3-6-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their six-game slide with a win against the Boston Bruins. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on NHL Network or...
13 things we’ve learned about Patriots as season hits halfway mark | Chris Mason
FOXBOROUGH — At the season’s halfway point, the Patriots are who we thought they’d be: A middling team battling for a Wild Card berth. They can win games with their defense, but offensive inconsistency can be an Achilles Heel. At 5-4, they’re last in the AFC East, but still on the cusp of a playoff spot. The journey to the bye week has been a revealing one.
Patriots, Mac Jones don’t look close to fixing offensive woes | Mark Daniels
FOXBOROUGH – Walk into the Patriots locker room following their 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts and there was a difference to how this team was celebrating their victory. On one side you had several defensive players shouting back and forth over statistics and sack totals. This group was...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
